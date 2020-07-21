WWE Star Mustafa Ali Talks Police Reform, Black Lives Matter

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali made his return to WWE television on last night's episode of WWE Raw, teaming with Cedric Alexander and Ricochet to take on MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin in a six-man tag team match. Alexander got the pin in that match, but it was later on Raw Talk where Mustafi scored a verbal victory in the fight for social justice.

Ali was a police officer himself in the suburbs of Chicago when he first began his professional wrestling career, so he knows something about how law enforcement works from personal experience. When asked by Charly Caruso about the topic of police reform that continues to grip the nation, Ali was happy to weigh in.

"That's a super-serious topic," Ali said. "You have to speak, especially when it's the right thing to do, and the right thing to do is, a lot of people don't know I have four years of experience as a police officer. I was there. I saw it. I understand it. And I can say without a shadow of a doubt that no real change will happen until we change the criminal justice system as a whole. A lot of people don't know this, but the earliest inception and creation of the police department was actually based upon capturing runaway slaves. That's reality. That's where law enforcement and the police department come from."

"So when you have something that's designed, from its inception, to target a certain demographic, a certain group of people, it's hard to shut ties with that," he continued. "And the criminal justice system as a whole is designed to profit, not protect. And therein lies the issue. In any facet of society, when profit is a motive, it always becomes the primary objective, and unfortunately, that should not be the case when it comes to the criminal justice system."

