Usos Retain Tag Titles at SummerSlam Under Strict Ref Jeff Jarrett

Under the strict rule of referee Jeff Jarrett, The Usos defeated The Street Profits to retain the WWE Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam. The Street Profits may have come up short, but they have nothing to feel bad about because they put on a great match, but The Usos are just unstoppable right now.

The Chadster couldn't be happier to share this report from the Bleeding Cool live SummerSlam results page:

Drew McIntyre came to the entryway to promote his match at Clash at the Castle. He made fun of the SummerSlam main event a little bit, which The Chadster thinks was a little bit disrespectful, but McIntyre is a former WWE Champion so The Chadster would never say anything negative about him. Unless he signed with AEW. McIntyre used his sword to magically set off some fireworks in the stadium. Jeff Jarrett came out first in his referee shirt for Usos vs. Street Profits. The Street Profits, dressed in Dallas Cowboys jerseys, came out next and they had an elaborate entrance with some Dallas cheerleaders. Why is there so much Cowboys stuff going on in Nashville? Is The Chadster missing something? The Usos came out next in shiny black pleather tights. Guess they aren't football fans. For a guy who has hit a lot of people with guitars over the years, Jarrett was a surprisingly strict referee. He was really on top of things and a stickler for the rules. The Chadster is also a stickler for the rules, so he appreciates that. Some people say that rules are meant to be broken, but The Chadster believes that the rule that rules are made to be broken is the only rule that is made to be broken. The Usos retained in a five-star match with the 1-D on Angelo Dawkins. The Chadster is glad no titles have changed hands so far tonight. The Chadster isn't a big fan of change.

You can watch highlights from The Usos vs. the Street Profits at SummerSlam here:

Bleeding Cool is covering WWE SummerSlam live, the fulfillment of The Chadster's boyhood dream. You can follow along here and at our SummerSlam tag. SummerSlam is taking place in Nashville at Nissan Stadium, starting at 7PM Eastern for the Kickoff show. The advertised card for the show is:

The Mysterios vs. Judgment Day in a No Disqualification Match

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Cobin

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory for the United States Championship

The Usos (c) vs. the Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Championships with Jeff Jarrett as Special Guest Referee

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey for the Smackdown Women's Championship

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing Match

Isn't that the best card for a wrestling show you've ever seen?! The Chadster wishes this SummerSlam could last forever!

