WWE vs NXT: Will We See More And More Battles Between The Brands?

The NXT brand has always found itself in a weird place where it both served as a developmental territory to ultimately serve its best talents to the main WWE rosters or Raw and SmackDown, while at the same time, trying to make itself appear as a viable brand with its own appeal and pull for a weekly audience. One way WWE has found to contribute both veteran influence on the young NXT roster and also give the show some star power to attract viewers is by occasionally sending a main roster star down to Orlando to have a brief multi-week feud with an NXT star that ultimately culminates in a blowoff match and now it's being reported that this practice will continue going forward.

According to Dave Meltzer on the newest Wrestling Observer Radio show, WWE sees great positives in the strategy of having feuds between main roster stars and NXT stars (such as the current one between NXT's Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker with Raw star Dolph Ziggler) and plans on continuing the practice. "The strategy that they've had for whatever it's been, several weeks, when they revamped everything, was they wanted more angles on Raw. Grayson Waller/AJ Styles was the first one. But they want an angle on Raw at all times on NXT. So this is the second one, and then this one runs its course after April – Ziggler's probably gonna be the guy until the Stand & Deliver show – then they'll use another guy."

Meltzer continues that the endgame is to boost NXT 2.0's ratings by not only including and more well-known star, but also by connecting the story to Raw each week and hopefully getting some of those viewers to tune in again the next night. "But the idea is to always have a main roster guy, preferably from the Raw side, doing an angle on NXT, and you do the angle on both Raw and NXT, with the idea of that's one of the ways to build up the NXT rating."

So far in the NXT 2.0 era, we've seen the likes of AJ Styles, Riddle, and now Dolph Ziggler all involved in crossover storylines that culminate in matches on an NXT show. While we don't know who WWE has in mind to feature next in this role, we do now know that it will indeed continue for the foreseeable future across WWE programming.

h/t WrestleTalk.com