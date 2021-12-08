WWE's Corey Graves Throws Massive Twitter Tantrum Over Mild Criticism

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, here to bring you the latest wrestling news and hot goss! WWE announcer Corey Graves has never been known for showing restraint or good judgment in his social media presence, but even by his standards, Graves was unusually bothered by criticism of wrestling commentary that didn't mention him directly and may not have even actually been about him this week. The tweet that set Graves off came from former NXT wrestler turned indie wrestling commentator Alyssa Marino. Marino tweeted:

When an announce team can't "focus" on a match and is constantly commenting on the physical appearance of competitors (especially when it's women in the ring), it's time to find professional broadcasters who can tell the story without being "distracted" by the athletes. (1/2) — Alyssa Marino 🎤👋🥣 (@ayy_marino) December 7, 2021 Show Full Tweet

I don't often share my takes on things, but I work hard to prepare myself as a broadcaster. I've studied how great commentary teams can elevate matches, but it's really grating to hear announcers get lost in how attractive they think competitors are in the midst of a match. (2/2) — Alyssa Marino 🎤👋🥣 (@ayy_marino) December 7, 2021 Show Full Tweet

She later added:

Which sucks so much!! Commentary CAN be such a great tool for conveying stories and emotions as an extension of the product. How frustrating to lose such a wonderful storytelling element because it's downright unlistenable! https://t.co/K2QS28CDvL — Alyssa Marino 🎤👋🥣 (@ayy_marino) December 7, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Though Graves' name wasn't mentioned in the tweet, he must have been feeling guilty, because he responded, telling Marino to find a new line of work.

Well then, I suggest you find a different field than sports entertainment. If you can't differentiate between a TV character and an ACTUAL journalist, then I don't trust anything you have to say. Good luck. — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) December 8, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Who is also my fiancé. In REAL life. — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) December 8, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Craving attention, Graves also quote-tweeted a wrestling journalist to continue the slapfight after Marino ignored him.

Responding to criticism about how I speak ON TV about a CHARACTER portrayed by my ACTUAL fiancé trumps any of your "woke" bullshit…but you do you…You're welcome for the virtue signal boost. https://t.co/8MpYZCQ1eu — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) December 8, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Graves insisted that his mansplaining, of course, had nothing to do with gender.

Woke bullshit is when you think it's ill-advised for a guy who's on TV to tell a female wrestling reporter she's in the wrong line of work — norman (@NormanQ) December 8, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Where, Norman, did I say ANYTHING about her gender. I specifically targeted her lack of understanding between fiction/reality. Please..Correct me. — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) December 8, 2021 Show Full Tweet

He went on to remind people that he is, indeed, dating Carmella.

In 2021, being engaged to an absolutely, wildly talented, beautiful woman, and talking about how amazingly beautiful and talented I think she is on TV because we work at the same place is somehow offensive to some people Twitter. Call me the "troll buffet." — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) December 8, 2021 Show Full Tweet

The next day, Graves didn't show any regret over his tantrum, but he did at least seemingly recognize the shitstorm he'd created.

It's unclear during which episodes Graves believes people are too sensitive on social media and when they are not sensitive enough. Though Graves seems to believe the reaction to his tweet was out of line, he has himself previously quit (and later returned to Twitter) after calling social media toxic over a verbal disagreement with CM Punk. One suspects the difference may be down to which side of the argument Corey Graves is on in any given dispute.

Regardless, mis amigos, we can all agree that, setting aside Graves's comments about the physical appearance of female wrestlers, WWE commentary, in general, is an abomination against the profession, completely unlistenable, and detrimental to the show even when its content is, as it usually is, banal, overproduced, laden with insipid catchphrases, juvenile, boring, unfunny, and not controversial in any way. And Corey Graves' sub-par Bobby Heenan impersonation is no better than the rest of it! Haw haw haw haw!

Until next time, comrades: socialism or death!