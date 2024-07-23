Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Alex Trebek, ballard, Batman: Caped Crusader, bctv daily dispatch, fx networks, Homicide: Life on the Street, jeopardy, kamala harris, Law & Order, nba, sdcc, the boys, Wynonna Earp

Wynonna Earp, Renée Ballard, Batman, NBA & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: FX Networks/SDCC, NBA/WBD, Wynonna Earp, Batman: Caped Crusader, Aaron Sorkin/VP Kamala Harris, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek & USPS, Prime Video's Ballard, NBC's Law & Order, FX Networks/SDCC 2024, USA Network's WWE Raw, Prime Video's Countdown, Apple TV+'s Presumed Innocent, NBA/Warner Bros. Discovery, Netflix's Emily In Paris, Prime Video's The Boys, Tubi's Wynonna Earp: Vengeance, SNL/2024 Paris Olympics, Prime Video's Batman: Caped Crusader, Peacock's Homicide: Life on the Street, Aaron Sorkin/VP Kamala Harris, The X-Files, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Jeopardy! Alex Trebek/USPS, Ballard, Law & Order, FX Networks/SDCC 2024, Countdown, NBA/WBD, The Boys, Wynonna Earp: Vengeance, Batman: Caped Crusader, Homicide: Life on the Street, Aaron Sorkin/VP Kamala Harris, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, July 23, 2024:

Jeopardy! Jean Trebek, Ken Jennings Talk USPS's Alex Trebek Stamp

Ballard: Connelly, Maggie Q Share More From "Bosch" Spinoff Filming

Law & Order Season 24 Welcomes Maura Tierney as Series Regular

Always Sunny: FX Networks Brings Paddy's Pub & More to SDCC 2024

WWE Raw Preview: CM Punk Returns! AEW Could Never Top This!

Countdown: Jensen Ackles Series Welcomes Bean, Latukefu & Knight

Presumed Innocent: Kingston Rumi Southwick on Series, Co-Stars & More

NBA Rights Deal: Warner Bros. Discovery Matching $1.8B Amazon Offer

Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 1 Trailer Released; Debuts August 15th

The Boys: The Deep's Not That Impressed with Olympic Swimmers (VIDEO)

Wynonna Earp: Vengeance Teaser Trailer Released; Details at SDCC 2024

SNL Celebrates 2024 Paris Olympics In Its Own Special Way (VIDEO)

Batman: Caped Crusader Spotlights Firebug, Gentleman Ghost, Nocturna

Ballard: "Bosch" Spinoff Filming Underway; Connelly Shares BTS Images

Homicide: Life on the Street Set to Stream This August on Peacock

The West Wing Creator Sorkin "Walks and Talks" Back NYT Editorial

The X-Files Star Duchovny on Carter's Conspiracy Culture Clairvoyance

X-Men, SNL/VP Harris, Arcane, Gen V, & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!