Wynonna Earp, Renée Ballard, Batman, NBA & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: FX Networks/SDCC, NBA/WBD, Wynonna Earp, Batman: Caped Crusader, Aaron Sorkin/VP Kamala Harris, and more!
Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek & USPS, Prime Video's Ballard, NBC's Law & Order, FX Networks/SDCC 2024, USA Network's WWE Raw, Prime Video's Countdown, Apple TV+'s Presumed Innocent, NBA/Warner Bros. Discovery, Netflix's Emily In Paris, Prime Video's The Boys, Tubi's Wynonna Earp: Vengeance, SNL/2024 Paris Olympics, Prime Video's Batman: Caped Crusader, Peacock's Homicide: Life on the Street, Aaron Sorkin/VP Kamala Harris, The X-Files, and more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, July 23, 2024:
Jeopardy! Jean Trebek, Ken Jennings Talk USPS's Alex Trebek Stamp
Ballard: Connelly, Maggie Q Share More From "Bosch" Spinoff Filming
Law & Order Season 24 Welcomes Maura Tierney as Series Regular
Always Sunny: FX Networks Brings Paddy's Pub & More to SDCC 2024
WWE Raw Preview: CM Punk Returns! AEW Could Never Top This!
Countdown: Jensen Ackles Series Welcomes Bean, Latukefu & Knight
Presumed Innocent: Kingston Rumi Southwick on Series, Co-Stars & More
NBA Rights Deal: Warner Bros. Discovery Matching $1.8B Amazon Offer
Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 1 Trailer Released; Debuts August 15th
The Boys: The Deep's Not That Impressed with Olympic Swimmers (VIDEO)
Wynonna Earp: Vengeance Teaser Trailer Released; Details at SDCC 2024
SNL Celebrates 2024 Paris Olympics In Its Own Special Way (VIDEO)
Batman: Caped Crusader Spotlights Firebug, Gentleman Ghost, Nocturna
Ballard: "Bosch" Spinoff Filming Underway; Connelly Shares BTS Images
Homicide: Life on the Street Set to Stream This August on Peacock
The West Wing Creator Sorkin "Walks and Talks" Back NYT Editorial
The X-Files Star Duchovny on Carter's Conspiracy Culture Clairvoyance
