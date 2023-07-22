Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, futurama, interview with the vampire, invincible, lower decks, one piece, rick and morty, strange new worlds, The Walking Dead, X-Men '97

X-Men '97, Invincible, Rick and Morty, TWD & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: One Piece, Futurama, Invincible, TWDU, Rick And Morty, IWTV, X-Men '97, Strange New Worlds, and tons more!

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" dropping Khalid with "Skyline" as our official SDCC 2023 Week theme, we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? SDCC 2023 Day #2, Netflix's One Piece, Hulu's Futurama, Amazon's Invincible, AMC's The Walking Dead Universe ("Fear TWD," "Dead City," "Daryl Dixon" & "The Ones Who Live"), Peacock's The Continental, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, AMC's Interview with the Vampire, Amazon's Good Omens 2, "Star Trek" Animated, Disney+'s X-Men '97, Hulu's Solar Opposites, BBC's Doctor Who, Max's Warrior, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Max's 30 Coins, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SDCC 2023, One Piece, Futurama, Invincible, TWDU, Rick And Morty, Interview with the Vampire, X-Men '97, Strange New Worlds/Lower Decks, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, July 22, 2023:

One Piece Creator Eiichiro Oda: "No Compromises" on Netflix Series

Futurama Star John DiMaggio on Bender Return, Contract Fight & More

Invincible: Special Atom Eve Origin Episode Hits Prime Video Tonight

Invincible Season 2 Lands in November: Teaser, Images & New Cast Info

One Piece Day Sails On with Netflix Series Trailer, Preview Images

The Walking Dead: Dead City S01 Finale: Maggie & The Magic of Macy's

AEW Rampage: The Bottom Bread in a WWE Smackdown Sandwich

The Continental: Peacock Sets Premiere Date for John Wick Prequel

ROH Goes Head-to-Head with Smackdown for Death Before Dishonor

Fear the Walking Dead Returns Oct. 22nd; S08 Teaser Revisits The Past

Rick and Morty "Closing In On" Justin Roiland Recast; Anime Preview

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Teaser: New Coven, Old Dangers

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Renewed; Season 2 Trailer Released

The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne Are "The Ones Who Live" (TEASER)

The Walking Dead: Dead City Will Return for Season 2: SDCC Panel

Good Omens 2 Featurette: Gaiman, Tennant, Sheen & More on Returning

Star Trek: SDCC Updates "Prodigy," "Animated Series" Fans Will Enjoy

X-Men '97 Details, Updates & More During SDCC 2023 Panel (VIDEO)

Solar Opposites Season 4 Trailer Brings Dysfunctional Family Fun

Doctor Who: Tennant & Tate Talk "Timeless Child," Return Prep & More

Warrior Podcast Episode Marks 50th Anniversary of Bruce Lee's Death

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02E06 Review: Uhura's Night Terrors

30 Coins Season 2 Set for October Debut; Paul Giamatti Joins Cast

SDCC 2023 Day One Rewind: "The Show Must Go On!" BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!