SDCC 2023 Day #1 Rewind: "The Show Must Go On!" BCTV Daily Dispatch

SDCC 2023 Day One Rewind: "The Show Must Go On!" BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SDCC, Harley Quinn, Gen V, Justified, The Venture Bros., Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Doctor Who & more!

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" dropping Khalid with "Skyline" as our official SDCC 2023 Week theme, we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? SDCC 2023 Day #1, Netflix's MOTU: Revolution, AMC's Anne Rice's Immortal Universe, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon & Dead City, Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, Max's Harley Quinn, Nickelodeon/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, FOX's Krapopolis, Max's Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake, AEW/WWE, FX's American Horror Story, Hulu's Animayhem, Amazon's Gen V, FXX's Archer, FX's Justified: City Primeval, Adult Swim's The Venture Bros., Peacock's Twisted Metal, AMC's Interview with the Vampire, Adult Swim's Lazarus, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds/Lower Decks, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, July 21, 2023:

MOTU: Revolution: Keith David/Hordak; William Shatner/Mark Hamill

A Walk Through Anne Rice's Immortal Universe At SDCC (IMAGES/VIDEO)

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Key Art Confirms SDCC Friday Trailer

Dark Side of the Ring S04E08 Spotlights Bam Bam Bigelow (Trailer)

Harley Quinn Season 4 Trailer: Good? Evil? Ya Know, Who's To Say?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: 1987 Original Series Set for Nickelodeon

Bryan Danielson Shares Update on Injury, Road to Recovery

Krapopolis: FOX, Dan Harmon & Bento Box Series Gets Official Trailer

Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake Take Flight This August: Sneak Peek

Booker T Credits Booker T For Success of Cody Rhodes

American Horror Story: Delicate Promo: Roberts, Kardashian, Delevingne

Hulu, Animayhem Hit SDCC: Futurama, Bob's Burgers & More (Images)

Gen V Sets Premiere Date; Key Art Poster Released; Teaser This Monday

Archer Season 14: FX Networks Shares Key Art Poster for Final Season

Justified: City Primeval Episode 3 Preview: Mansell Crosses A Line

The Venture Bros. Finale Preview: The Guild Has a Brick Frog Problem

Paramount+ Has One Of The Best SDCC 2023 Offsites With The Lodge

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season Finale: End of the Line for Negan?

Twisted Metal: Mackie, Beatriz & Smith Play "Black" & Discuss Series

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Key Art Poster Sets 2024 Return

Nickelodeon Brings TMNT, Avatar, And Good Burger To SDCC 2023

Lazarus: Adult Swim, "Cowboy Bebop" Creator Announce New Anime Series

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds/Lower Decks Crossover Preview Released

Doctor Who 60th "Once and Future": Davros Needs The Doctor's Help?

SDCC 2023, Buffy, DeSantis/CNN, Invincible & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

It's Always Sunny In San Diego- The Daily LITG, 20th July 2023

