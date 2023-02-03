Yellowjackets Cast Signals Season 2 Filming Wrap; New Image Released The cast offers their goodbyes as they wrap up filming on Showtime's Yellowjackets Season 2 (premiering March 24th); a new image was released.

The social media posts have started pouring in as the cast from Showtime's Yellowjackets season 2 signal filming has officially wrapped. Samantha Hanratty (Teen Misty), Sophie Nélisse (Teen Shauna), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Teen Taissa), Liv Hewson (Teen Van), and others from the cast have shared their Instagram stories about moments on set or photos celebrating the end of filming season 2. Yellowjackets season 2 will officially premiere on Showtime on March 24th. And what better way to kick off the good news than with a new look at Lauren Ambrose's Adult Van:

Part survival epic, part psychological horror, and part coming-of-age drama, this is the story of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who survive a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together 25 years later. What began in the wilderness is far from over. Starring Melanie Lynskey, and Tawny Cypress, with Christina Ricci and Juliette Lewis.

From frostbitten makeup looks to removal of fake snow from their hair, the cast of Yellowjackets season 2 representing the team in the wilderness is saying goodbye to one another for now. I'd take one of those jackets they've got…but maybe with less dirt and snow on it. The series also stars Sophie Thatcher (The Book of Boba Fett), Courtney Eaton (Line of Duty, Perfect), Liv Hewson (Dramaworld, Santa Clarita Diet), Kevin Alves (Locke & Key), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue) and Steven Krueger (The Originals).

Others previously added to this season of Yellowjackets include adult Van played by Ambrose, adult Lottie played by Simone Kessel, and a new sleuth character, Walter, played by Elijah Wood. I can't wait to see what these new names bring to their roles and how Walter adds to the potential search for Natalie that Misty likely has begun after the end of last season.