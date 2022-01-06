Yellowjackets Episode 9 Reaches The Tip of The Hunger Iceberg: Preview

Showtime's Yellowjackets has only two episode left in its' first season and I'm freaking out about what may come next based on the recent preview. Before I break down this preview, in order to avoid potential spoilers go ahead and read my review on episode eight (or watch it and then do that if you're not caught up).

Some of the previous drama has only gotten stronger as far as I can see in this preview. While Natalie's self-destructive tendencies continue to add charges to her motel bill, we get a glimpse of what the preparation was for in the previous episode regarding the makeshift prom in the woods. As if a combined style of "Where The Wild Things Are" & Apocalypse Now, this prom appears to get weird real fast and oddly primal. It makes sense, the stress these characters have built up will continue to build until it pops. Specific quick cuts to those upcoming scenes in episode nine reveal a lot more after a few viewings. For example, things start out smoothly as we see the girls laughing and dancing after putting in the work to decorate and do something to take themselves out of the grief. But I can't help to think about how far south this could go, thanks to a glimpse of Lottie ominously drifting away into her thoughts, saying things like "something's coming" and "we won't be hungry much longer". Those phrases don't exactly help a party surrounded by forest and hunger, it would be something normal when waiting for pizza at a friends house.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Next on Episode 9 | Yellowjackets | SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0fnsPk9kkg)

On the other hand, another phrase in this Yellowjackets preview is just as concerning but it comes from Natalie. Between glimpses of the party from hell (I'm being honest here, it's not going the rom-com direction) and what is happening current day for Shauna & others, Natalie at the gathering can be heard saying, "she poisoned all of us", and immediately one person came to mind…MISTY. For the love of Odin, can this girl please take a moment and have some deep discussion within about her actions?

Anyways, that gives a lot more clarity to the switch between moments of visual haziness we see and clarity the next during this prom. Either everyone is tripping balls during all of this because of a poison or there really is dangerous events coming for them like Lottie warns them of. Some real "fun" chasing appears to occur until the group apparently witnesses something really sketchy that stops them in their tracks in the dark of the night. That may or may not be what Lottie mentions, but then again Yellowjackets is full of surprises.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Now that's a friend. #Yellowjackets #shorts (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-L9bxEkIQbk)

Speaking of surprises, in a quick hazy moment we see Shauna slowly look back as she appears to be holding a knife against a mans chest, possibly Travis because earlier his shirt was being ripped off, but that moment shocked me nonetheless. I think Shauna will end up being in charge of any butchering in the future if it concerns human flesh, it makes sense from her past actions with slicing the deer throats or present day killing backyard bunny rabbits. This preview feels like a slow approach to what looks to be the cliff's edge for season one of Yellowjackets. Soon a lot will happen that will change the dynamics in those woods even more and personally I can't wait. Let me know your theories and more in the comments below!