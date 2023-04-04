Yellowjackets Season 2 Ep. 3 "Digestif" Trailer Released; S02E02 BTS The wilderness provided, but now the aftermath awaits the team in a promo for Showtime's Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 3 "Digestif."

Yellowjackets season two has shocked many with episode two, "Edible Complex," but based on the promo video for "Digestif," things are only just getting started. New episodes drop weekly on Fridays for Showtime subscribers and on Sunday nights at 9 PM EST. Fair warning a spoiler or two ahead below that may refer to events that happened in the previous episode. Now let's embrace the wilderness… buzz buzz.

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story, and coming-of-age drama, Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and that what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

Created and executive produced by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the one-hour drama series, Yellowjackets stars Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Simone Kessell, Lauren Ambrose, Warren Kole, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Sophie Nélisse, Steven Krueger, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Courtney Eaton, Melanie Lynskey, and Elijah Woods.

Whatever awaits us in this upcoming third episode, everyone in the series is beginning to break in their own way. After the accident, Taissa (Cypress) appears to unknowingly acknowledge she's being beckoned back to the wilderness. Meanwhile, the girls have to come to terms with things the morning after that "team-building barbecue," and from the looks of it, either Shauna (Nélisse) or Lottie (Eaton) may need to step up. I've seen the theories and rumors regarding the Antler Queen potentially being Shauna, but I'll discuss that further in another post. Let us know in the comments below your thoughts on the episode three promo video!