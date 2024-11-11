Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Yellowstone, Peacemaker, The Penguin & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Penguin, The Last of Us, Peacemaker, Yellowstone, Doctor Who/Sesame Street, Jessica Jones/MCU, and more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? HBO's The Penguin, Crunchyroll's Tower of God, Crunchyroll's Dan Da Dan, HBO's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, HBO's It: Welcome to Derry, HBO's The Last of Us, Max's Peacemaker, Paramount Network's Yellowstone, Netflix's Ranma 1/2, InvestiGates with Gates McFadden, ABC's Twin Peaks, Doctor Who/Sesame Street, Michael Connelly's The Waiting (Bosch/Ballard), Hulu's Futurama, Jessica Jones/MCU, TBS's AEW Collision, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Disney's Daredevil: Born Again, Rivals/Wolf Hall, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Penguin, It: Welcome to Derry, The Last of Us, Peacemaker, Yellowstone, Doctor Who/Sesame Street, Jessica Jones/MCU, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, November 11, 2024:
The Penguin: How HBO's Spinoff Series Set Up The Batman II (SPOILERS)
Tower of God Season 2 Episode 17 "Funky!" Review: So Many Questions!
Dan Da Dan Season 1 Episode 5 Review: Things Are Getting Really Nutty
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Previewed in Max's 2025 Trailer (VIDEO)
It: Welcome to Derry: Max Previews Prequel Series in 2025 Trailer
The Last of Us Season 2 Preview Included in Max 2025 Trailer (VIDEO)
Peacemaker Season 2 Footage Included in Max's 2025 Trailer (VIDEO)
Yellowstone Reveals Fate of Kevin Costner's John Dutton (SPOILERS)
Ranma 1/2 Season 1 Ep. 5 "Who Says You're Cute" Review
The Penguin: Matt Reeves Posts Message Ahead of Tonight's Finale
InvestiGates Host Gates McFadden Talks Podcast, X-Men '97 & Much More
Twin Peaks: ABC Played Hardball Over Laura Palmer Killer Reveal: Frost
Doctor Who Had a Secret Spinoff All Along – It's Sesame Street!
The Waiting: Thoughts on New Bosch/Ballard Novel & Our TV Takeaways
Futurama: Dawnn Lewis on LaBarbara, Enduring Chemistry w/ Phil LaMarr
Jessica Jones Season 4? Marvel Studios' Brad Winderbaum Would Love It
AEW Collision Unbiased Review: AEW Pushes Disrespect Into Full Gear
SNL: Dana Carvey's Impression Already Living Rent-Free in Musk's Mind?
Daredevil: Born Again: Cox, D'Onofrio Check Out Disney's D23 Brasil
SNL Team, Bill Burr Trade Mourning for Mocking in Much-Needed Effort
Rivals: Dame Jilly Cooper Adapt Not Wolf Hall Producer's Cup of Tea
Andor, Marvel Studios, Doctor Who, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!