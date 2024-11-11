Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Yellowstone, Peacemaker, The Penguin & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Penguin, The Last of Us, Peacemaker, Yellowstone, Doctor Who/Sesame Street, Jessica Jones/MCU, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? HBO's The Penguin, Crunchyroll's Tower of God, Crunchyroll's Dan Da Dan, HBO's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, HBO's It: Welcome to Derry, HBO's The Last of Us, Max's Peacemaker, Paramount Network's Yellowstone, Netflix's Ranma 1/2, InvestiGates with Gates McFadden, ABC's Twin Peaks, Doctor Who/Sesame Street, Michael Connelly's The Waiting (Bosch/Ballard), Hulu's Futurama, Jessica Jones/MCU, TBS's AEW Collision, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Disney's Daredevil: Born Again, Rivals/Wolf Hall, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Penguin, It: Welcome to Derry, The Last of Us, Peacemaker, Yellowstone, Doctor Who/Sesame Street, Jessica Jones/MCU, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, November 11, 2024:

The Penguin: How HBO's Spinoff Series Set Up The Batman II (SPOILERS)

Tower of God Season 2 Episode 17 "Funky!" Review: So Many Questions!

Dan Da Dan Season 1 Episode 5 Review: Things Are Getting Really Nutty

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Previewed in Max's 2025 Trailer (VIDEO)

It: Welcome to Derry: Max Previews Prequel Series in 2025 Trailer

The Last of Us Season 2 Preview Included in Max 2025 Trailer (VIDEO)

Peacemaker Season 2 Footage Included in Max's 2025 Trailer (VIDEO)

Yellowstone Reveals Fate of Kevin Costner's John Dutton (SPOILERS)

Ranma 1/2 Season 1 Ep. 5 "Who Says You're Cute" Review

The Penguin: Matt Reeves Posts Message Ahead of Tonight's Finale

InvestiGates Host Gates McFadden Talks Podcast, X-Men '97 & Much More

Twin Peaks: ABC Played Hardball Over Laura Palmer Killer Reveal: Frost

Doctor Who Had a Secret Spinoff All Along – It's Sesame Street!

The Waiting: Thoughts on New Bosch/Ballard Novel & Our TV Takeaways

Futurama: Dawnn Lewis on LaBarbara, Enduring Chemistry w/ Phil LaMarr

Jessica Jones Season 4? Marvel Studios' Brad Winderbaum Would Love It

AEW Collision Unbiased Review: AEW Pushes Disrespect Into Full Gear

SNL: Dana Carvey's Impression Already Living Rent-Free in Musk's Mind?

Daredevil: Born Again: Cox, D'Onofrio Check Out Disney's D23 Brasil

SNL Team, Bill Burr Trade Mourning for Mocking in Much-Needed Effort

Rivals: Dame Jilly Cooper Adapt Not Wolf Hall Producer's Cup of Tea

Andor, Marvel Studios, Doctor Who, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!