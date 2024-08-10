Posted in: Conventions, D23, Events, Movies, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: d23, Marvel Studios, preview, spider-man, your friendly neighborhood spider-man

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man: Domingo /Osborn & More Details

Check out some new details on Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man - including Colman Domingo voicing Harry Osborn, and much more.

In terms of the Marvel Television animated series that fans had been wanting to hear more about, Jeff Trammell's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (previously "Spider-Man: Freshman Year") would be at the top of a lot of their lists. So, with this weekend being Disney's D23 fan expo, expectations were high that we would learn a lot more about the web-slinger's newest animated adventures. After screening some early footage for attendees, we learned that Colman Domingo is voicing Norman Osborn and Hudson Thames is voicing Peter Parker – as he does for What If…? Season 3.

Trammell shares how much he loves the character of Peter Parker and the world he lives in and appreciates the opportunity to dig into who Peter is and how that factors into the kind of Spider-Man he becomes later on. Domingo sees Osborn as the "ultimate villain" type and respects the opportunity to follow in Willem Dafoe's footsteps. He appreciates the opportunity to explore the idea of how someone can find themselves turning over to the dark side for the sake of some supposed greater good. Trammell noted an important difference between the animated series and the live-action MCU, with his Peter finding a mentor in Osborn – a man with maybe not the greatest intentions in mind.

We were treated to some additional scenes – with one showing how Peter gets bit that turns into a look at the opening title credits (with a great opening song that old-school animated Spider-Man fans will appreciate) and another showing some interaction between Peter and Osborn while the former is stopping a crime. Oh, and did we mention Doctor Strange showing up to take on a symbiote? As for the visual style, expect a beautiful homage to 60's animation in all of the best ways possible.

"I mean, Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is amazing, to say the least. I think it's really going to surprise people. It is very much like a cut from that Steve Ditko era of the comics," Brad Winderbaum, Marvel's Head of Animation, shared during an interview from May of this year. "It's Peter Parker back in high school just trying to make it work, take care of his aunt, completely broke, and having to be a superhero. It's so essentially Spider-Man, and what Jeff Trammell, the creator of that show, did, which I think people are going to love, is he built this ensemble of characters around Peter that you fall in love with. Similarly, just because it's long-form storytelling, as those relationships brew when the stakes rise in that first season, things feel really tragic and dangerous and pretty incredible. So, I love that show."

Back in November 2021, we learned about the series during Disney+ Day and were treated to early key art (with more news to come) – with Trammel tapped as head writer & executive producer. In addition, we learned that the series would take place in an alternate MCU timeline – with Norman Osborn meeting & mentoring Peter Parker instead of Tony Stark (like in the films). In addition, we learned that the animated series would include appearances from Doctor Strange, Harry & Norman Osborn, Amadeus Cho, Charlie Cox's Daredevil, Paul F. Tompkins' Bentley Wittman & Nico Minoru. Behind the scenes, the news dropped that Polygon Pictures (Knights of Sidonia, "Godzilla" anime film trilogy, BLAME!, Kaina of the Great Snow Sea) would be working with Marvel Studios to bring the project from the page to the small screen.

