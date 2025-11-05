Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Zohran Mamdani/SNL, The Boys & Mayfair Witches: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Elsbeth, It: Welcome to Derry, Mayfair Witches, SNL & Zohran Mamdani, Seth Meyers/Trump, The Boys, and more!

Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? CBS's Elsbeth, HBO Max's It: Welcome to Derry, AMC's Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order, Sky TV's The Death of Bunny Munro, Netflix's WWE Raw, Kodansha Studios, AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, SNL & Zohran Mamdani, Seth Meyers/Trump, Prime Video's The Boys star Bentley Alexander, Criterion Channel's Blossoms Shanghai, FOX's Best Medicine, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, November 5th, 2025:

Elsbeth Season 3 Update: S03E05 "Poetic Justice" Sneak Peeks Released

It: Welcome to Derry Season 1 Ep. 3: "Now You See It" Images Released

Talamasca: The Secret Order S01E04: "Wet Work" Image Gallery Released

The Death of Bunny Munro: Matt Smith-Starrer Gets Sky TV Trailer

OSHI NO KO Season 3 Set for Jan 2026; Crunchyroll Releases Trailer

WWE Raw Review: CM Punk and Logan Paul Feud Heats Up

Chloé Zhao & Nicolas Gouda Launch Kodansha Studios for TV, Film Adapts

Mayfair Witches Season 3 Production Begins; Michiel Huisman Joins Cast

SNL: Zohran Mamdani Reacts to Cold Open, Ramy Youssef's Impression

Seth Meyers Calls Out Trump Over His Toilet & Catapult Obsessions

The Boys Star Bentley Alexander/Terror Passes Away: Cast, Kripke React

Blossoms Shanghai: Wong Kar Wai's Epic TV Series Premiering Soon

Best Medicine Teaser Previews FOX's Remake of UK's "Doc Martin"

One Piece, Coca-Cola/AI, Fillion/Tudyk & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

OVERLORD 10th Anniversary Celebration Coming to Theatres This Month

