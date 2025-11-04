One Piece, Coca-Cola/AI, Fillion/Tudyk & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? CBS's Ghosts, Nathan Fillion & Alan Tudyk, Apple TV+'s Pluribus, CBS's Elsbeth, CBS's CIA, CBS's Matlock, Netflix's One Piece, CBS's 60 Minutes: Trump v Mamdani, Netflix's WWE Raw, Comedy Central's The Daily Show, Prime Video's The Mighty Nein, Prime Video's Bat-Fam, Prime Video's The Boys & CCXP 2025, Coca-Cola/AI, Netflix's Sesame Street, CBS's Watson, NBC's SNL, Peacock's Bel-Air, Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer, and much more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, November 4th, 2025:

Ghosts S05E04 Sneak Peeks: It's "Bring Your Daughter to Work Day"!

Nathan Fillion, Alan Tudyk Podcast "Once We Were Spacemen" Launching

Pluribus: Gilligan on Wanting to Write Heroes, Rhea Seehorn's Carol

Elsbeth: Here's an Early Look at S03E07: "And Then There Were Nuns"

CIA EP Eriq La Salle Departs CBS's Tom Ellis-Starring "FBI" Series

Matlock Season 2: How About Some S02E05: "Mousetrap" Sneak Peeks?

One Piece Season 3 Welcomes Cole Escola as Fan-Favorite Bon Clay

60 Minutes: Trump Would Vote Cuomo Over Mamdani; Mamdani Approves

WWE Raw Preview: A New Landscape Begins on TV's Greatest Show

The Daily Show: Jon Stewart Set to Return Through December 2026

The Mighty Nein: Prime Video Previews Series' Opening Title Sequence

Bat-Fam Key Art Poster: Batman's (Dysfunctional) Family Affair

One Piece Season 2 Cast, Creative Team Bring "The Grand Line" to Life

The Boys Season 5 Press Push Set to Kick Off at CCXP Brazil 2025

Coca-Cola Holiday AI 2025: Less Humans, More Animals, Still Creepy

Sesame Street S56 Trailer Previews Elmo & Friends' Move to Netflix

Watson: Our S02E04 "Happy When It Rains" Preview & Season 2 Update

Slow Horses Slow Burn in The Daily LITG, 3rd of November, 2025

SNL 51: Nashville Predators Respond to Miles Teller Hockey PSA Sketch

Doctor Who, AHS, The Boys: Vought Rising & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bel-Air Season 4 Official Trailer Previews Will's Senior Year

The Lincoln Lawyer: Connelly's New Novel Leans Closer to TV Series

