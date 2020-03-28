This season, My Hero Academia has given us one quality episode after the other – and "Japanese Hero Bilboard Chart" keeps that momentum rolling along. It was interesting to see how they are finally trying to get things back around to superhero action again. This episode proved much more of a balance between slice-of-life anime and shounen then what's led up to it – though even with the returns and revelations, it still feels as if we're building towards something.

We start with a bit of big news: Eri has been discharged from the hospital – and since she has no family left, she will now be growing up at the U.A. At least Mirio will be there as well… you know, big brother role being taken seriously. While predictable to some extent, it still got me so I am okay with it. Aizawa reveals that the plan is to observe and possibly guide her to living well with such great power on her shoulders—though it seems her horn is growing again.

Class 1-A gets unexpected visitors: the Wild, Wild Pussycats are back together and will be working again. Tiger right away apologizes to Bakugo for not being able to save him back then. We also find out that "The 'Cats" will soon be on the field even though Ragdoll still has no quirks after All For One took it from her. The best part though: we see Kota again! Remember? The little kid who Deku saved and changed his mind regarding heroes? He even got red shoes to match Deku now!

We then jump to the Hero Billboard Chart ceremony where we get to see the top 10 heroes in Japan. Endeavor jumps to number 1 and we finally get to see introduced to Pro Hero Hawks, ranking at number 2. He seems like a conceited 22 year old d-bag, however, I have a feeling we might end up loving this character who seems to excel without even trying. Who claims just wants to just want to take it easy and be able to do patrol without having fanclubs behind.

There is a snippet of Dabi and a Nomu before cutting back to Endeavor and Hawks. Hawks asks Endeavor for help in tracking down if the rumors about Nomu sightings are true. However, no need to track them down as they become the victims of the attack themselves setting us up to a possible new beginning and new arc on the way. On my end, I am very happy to see Dabi again.