Star Wars 501st Clone Trooper Deploys with Hot Toys

With Star Wars Celebration suppose to release this week the reveals continue. Hot Toys is bringing the heat today with its first announcement of the Ahsoka Tano figure. She will be debuting in her Siege of Mandalore outfit but that is not all. The 501st Clone Troopers are joining her on her liberation of the planet in their next reveal. Hot Toys has announced not one to two versions of the Clone Troopers will be offered with a standard and deluxe editions. Both Star Wars Trooper versions will include Phase II helmet design, interchangeable hands, an assortment of blasters, jet pack, and display base. The deluxe 501st Trooper on the other hand comes with 2 extra helmets sculpts featuring both Phase I and 322nd heads. He will also be getting an additional backpack accessory and a rotating blaster cannon that's perfect for taking down clankers.

Hot Toys is not holding back with these figures. It has been quite some time that we have seen Star Wars prequel figures and these ones really deliver. The Deluxe 501st Trooper will be a little more pricey but completely worth it to showcase the evolution of the 501st and gives us a 322nd helmet perfect to go with Ahsoka Tano. This is one Star Wars Hot Toys figure fans will not want to miss and pre-order are not live but will be located here. Don't forget to check out the upcoming Ahsoka Tano Hot Toys figure here as well.

Led by Captain Rex™, the 501st Legion is a tight-knit squadron of clone troopers known for strength of character and unwavering loyalty. Upon being reunited with Ahsoka Tano™, the soldiers of the 501st show their allegiance to their former commander by altering their clone armor in an homage for her Togruta™ markings.

Continue to expand the Star Wars: The Clone Wars collectible series, Hot Toys is excited to a present a Deluxe Version of the 1/6th scale Clone Trooper from the 501st Battalion based on this critically acclaimed animated series! The highly-accurate collectible figure is specially crafted based on the iconic Clone Troopers in Star Wars: The Clone Wars featuring meticulously crafted and finely detailed recreation of Clone Trooper armor and helmet, skillfully applied weathering effects, a range of weapons, a jetpack and a display base!

The Deluxe Version will exclusively include an interchangeable Phase 1 Clone Trooper helmet, an orange patterned Clone Trooper helmet, a backpack with cover and a rotary blaster cannon for sophisticated collectors! Build up your Star Wars: The Clone Wars collection with the new 1/6th scale 501st Battalion Clone Trooper Collectible Figure today