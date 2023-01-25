72 Shots Of The Funko Booth at Toy Fair – And Escape Rooms Are Coming A walk around the Funko booth at Toy Fair in London, including news that we'll be getting Funko Escape Room Boxes at some point soon.

I took a seat at Funko's booth at London's Toy Fair yesterday as part of Press Day and took a tour around the company, best known for its cartoon-stylised vinyl figures, but has been expanding with its Loungefly accessories range, as doubling down on its Funko Games range, making them doubly appropriate for Toy Fair. And as the tiniest scoop for Bleeding Cool, as I talked about other things I'd seen at the show, including the Mystery Escape Room boxes, Chuck from Funko told me to expect announcements of Funko Games escape room boxes later in the year.

There was a lot of emphasis on the work with Hasbro over the revival of the classic game Cranium in a variety of forms for its 25th birthday, with a new design that lets the whole game fit together, rather than be made of disparate pieces, Funko design creating a new portability and aesthetic for the party game. While giving us projects that we might never have thought to have associated with the brand such as Alfred Hitchcock's Rear Window game. While coupled with the Five Nights Of Freddy jack in the boxes…

The Mondo line of figures and statues was a move away from the standard aesthetic. However, the classic Funko look came to the fore with the comic book cover poster editions, designed to be mounted out of the box.

And plenty more for Disney 100 – and the tie-in with Disney has proven advantageous with licenses such as Avatar, which is now part of Disney and means Funko have done their first figures from the first film – and more to come from the second. Here's a run around the rest of the booth with more to come…

Toy Fair 2023 organised by the British Toy & Hobby Association is held at London Olympia yesterday, today and tomorrow, as a trade show for retailers, distributors, manufacturers, influencers and the press. It's the UK's largest dedicated toy, game and hobby trade show with 250 exhibiting companies all under one roof including Bandai, Hasbro, LEGO, Zapf Creation, PLAYMOBIL, Funko and John Adams Leisure Limited, among many others