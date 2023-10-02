Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys, Gentle Giant | Tagged: black panther, Diamond Select Toys, spider-man, x-men

Black Panther and Chasm Highlight DST's New Marvel Comics Statues

It is that time when a nice new variety of statues have arrived from Diamond Select Toys including new Marvel Comics pieces

Diamond Select Toys is back with a new thrilling lineup of Marvel Comics statues, bringing iconic characters to life! Kicking things off first is the return of the Spider-Man: Dark Web comic series, as Ben Reilly has been consumed by the darkness and becomes Chasm. Once a hero and a clone of Peter Parker, Ben does not know who he is and wants revenge on the spider. This 10" tall statue shows off his new dark costume with an excellent dynamic pose on a New York Rooftop that will look menacing in any Marvel Comics collection. Chasm is followed by the magic of the legendary '90s X-Men as a new animated series bust has arrived. Betsy Braddock, aka Psylocke, is back for this 3,000-piece bust in her classic animated series costume. Continue to build up your X-Men collection with another gorgeous bust from Diamond Select Toys.

Diamond is finishing off their new Marvel Comics releases with the King of Wakanda himself, T'Challa, aka Black Panther. Coming in at 3,000 pieces and standing 5.5" tall, T'Challa is depicted in his classic gold-trimmed Marvel Comics costume. This is a statue that is worthy of any King or Queen, and Diamond Select Toys has him located right here, priced at $90, and is set for a Q2 2024 release. Fans can snag up Chasm right here for $59.99 and Psylocke here for $90 with a Q2 2024 release. Excelsior!

The Amazing Spider-Man – Chasm Gallery Diorama

"A Diamond Select Toys release! With a new Spider-Man villain comes a new Marvel Gallery Diorama! Former Spider-Man Ben Reilly has turned on the hero he was cloned from, and has gained new powers from a tragic lab accident. Now, he stalks the rooftops as Chasm, surrounded by shifting energy, in this 10-inch PVC sculpture! Featuring detailed sculpting and paint applications, as well as translucent energy effects that catch the light, this dynamic diorama comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, sculpted by Alterton!"

X-Men: The Animated Series – Psylocke Animated Mini Bust

"A Diamond Select Toys release! The X-Men's resident ninja is coming to the animated universe! Joining the long-running line of mini-busts based on the classic 1990s X-Men: The Animated Series, this approximately 6-inch resin bust depicts Betsy Braddock with her signature psychic blade ignited, ready to face off with the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, and featuring cartoon accurate paint applications, it comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color window box. Designed by Barry Bradfield, sculpted by Michelle Varner!"

Marvel Comic Classic – Black Panther (Comic) Mini Bust

"A Diamond Select Toys release! DST's comic-based line of Marvel mini-busts is traveling all the way to Wakanda for their next release! Depicting T'Challa in his gold-trimmed Black Panther gear, this regal mini-bust sits atop a gold ornamental base and measures approximately 5.5 inches tall. It is limited to only 3,000 pieces and comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color window box. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, sculpted by Juan Pitluk!"

