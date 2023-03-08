Adorable Disney 100 Celebration Train Rolls into the Station with LEGO Capture the magic of Disney on the train tracks as LEGO reveals their newest construction set featuring a sweet variety of iconic characters

LEGO continues to celebrate Disney's 100th Anniversary event with a brand new kid friendly construction set. The Disney Celebration Train is running into the station and is packed with some beloved love, cheer and some iconic characters. Coming in at 200 pieces, this 4+ set measures in at a delightful 17 inches long and features an engine followed by three cars. Each car features a beloved Disney movie with Minnie and Mickey Mouse leading the way. Following them, kids and adults will see Peter Pan with minifigs of Peter and Tinker Bell, Woody from Toy Story, and Moana herself. All of these cars are packed with detail, secrets, and these new minifigures will be a real treat for any Disney fan. The Disney Celebration Train Set is priced at $39.99, set for an April 2023 release, and can be seen here.

All Board! Celebrate 100 Years of Disney with LEGO

"Enchant young train fans aged 4+ with a buildable toy everyone will talk about. The LEGO® ǀ Disney: Disney Celebration Train (43212) set features a station, engine, 3 train floats and 6 LEGO minifigures: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Moana, Peter Pan, Tinker Bell and Woody. You and your kids can enjoy an intuitive building adventure with the LEGO Builder app, which includes zoom and rotate tools so little ones can visualize the model as they build."

"This 4+ set boosts children's confidence with a fun play experience, while Starter Bricks give kids a sturdy base for the build. Each bag has a character, so kids can start the play at any point and finish the set later. 4+ sets are a great way for adults to share the fun with young kids. If grown-ups are also new to LEGO building toys, not to worry – kids can take control because this set also comes with picture instructions, making it easy for those who are just starting to read to follow the progress."

Build, play, celebrate – Give fans aged 4+ a set celebrating Disney's 100th anniversary to inspire imaginative play with this LEGO® ǀ Disney: Disney Celebration Train (43212) kit

Fast fun – The 200-piece set includes an engine and 3 train 'parade floats', a station, 6 LEGO® minifigures and lots of story starters. Each bag of bricks contains a character, so play starts fast

Train play – This set encourages kids who love trains to fully immerse themselves in the build and the fun. Each float includes functions or hidden features kids can discover as they play

Gift for ages 4+ – A premium set for train-loving kids that's packed with activities so parents and youngsters can share developmental milestones as they build and play

Play and display – The fully connected train measures over 4.5 in. (12 cm) high, 17 in. (44 cm) long and 2 in. (5 cm) wide and can be displayed in kids' bedrooms once they've finished playing