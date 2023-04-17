Adventure Awaits with Funko as they Debut New Indiana Jones Pop Vinyls Bring home the adventures of Indiana Jones as Funko announces and entire new wave of Pop Vinyls capturing a variety of films

Indiana Jones is back as many companies are getting ready for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, arriving this Summer. To prepare, Funko has unveiled a massive set of new Pop Vinyl capturing characters and scenes from the first three films. This line-up consists of Movie Moments, Die-Cast, Exclusives, and general releases that fans will not want to miss. Each Indiana Jones Pop features a similar style to the Star Wars Pops with a display base featuring a logo. Adventurers will be able to acquire the following:

Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones

Indy with Jacket

Marion Ravenwood

Arnold Toht

Professor Henry Jones Jr. (Funko Shop Exclusive)

Golden Idol Boulder Escape Movie Moment

Die-Cast Indy (Funko Shop Exclusive)

Die-Cast Indy Chase (All Metal) – (Funko Shop Exclusive)

Temple of Doom

Club Obi-Wan Indy (Funko Shop Exclusive)

Bridge Indy (Hot Topic Exclusive)

Indy with Shakara Stones (Lights and Sounds) – (Funko Shop Exclusive)

The Last Crusade

Henry Jones Sr.

Henry Jones Sr. and Jr. Motorcycle Movie Moment (Amazon Exclusive)

This is an excellent set of Indiana Jones collectibles outside what fans have seen from Hasbro or Diamond Select Toys. The Movie Moments are nicely detailed, and the Lights and Sound Sankara diorama is just fun. This is a nice start for Funko to jump back into the world of Indiana Jones, and it can only be assumed that more will be on the way for Dial of Destiny. Funko did even dish out some nice exclusives with Professor Jone and even a Club Obi-Wan design. All of these Pops are set for a July 2023 release, and pre-orders for the non-exclusives are live right here. Keep your eyes peeled for some of the exclusives as well to keep your set complete.