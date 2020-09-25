Star Wars Hasbro Pulse Con Reveals – Force FX Ahsoka Tano Lightsaber

The newest Star Wars Force FX Elite lightsaber has been revealing as Ahsoka Tano from The Clone Wars. The lightsaber is packed with detail and is will seemingly come with one of the sabers that she carries. Ahsoka has had an interesting legacy in the Star Wars Universe and fans can show that legacy off with color-changing blade. Switching between green, blue, and yellow, collectors can show off the history of her from early The Clone Wars seasons, the final Clone Wars episodes, and all the way to Star Wars: Rebels. This Force FX Elite set will also include a display stand as well as a crystal container that will show off what color your blade is at. With a rumored appearance in The Mandalorian, this will easily be a hot ticket item for fans that they won't want to miss.

Ahsoka Tano is a fan favorite Star Wars character and this lightsaber replica is a perfect collectible for her fans. I am in love with the fact it can change the color of the blade and the crystal contains showing off that color. Dedicated fans do know that she will also be getting a Legacy Lightsabers at Galaxy's Edge so this will be a great contender for fans who can get to the park. Most Star Wars Force FX Elite Lightsabers come in around $220 so I don't expect anything different price-wise. While the release date and price do not know, pre-order for the Ahsoka Tano saber is set to go live today at 5 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse here as well as the retailers.

"Revealed at HasbroPulseCon, it's the Star Wars The Black Series Ahsoka Tano Force FX Elite Lightsaber! Available for pre-order on 09/25/2020 at 5:00pm ET on #HasbroPulse! (Site and products US/CA only)."