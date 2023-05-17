Aki Hayakawa Gets His Own Chainsaw Man figma from Max Factory Max Factory is back with a brand new figma from the hit anime series Chainsaw Man as Aki Hayakawa comes to life

Chainsaw Man is one impressive manga and an even bloodier anime that is truly something else. While not many collectibles are out just yet, plenty is on the way, including a nice set of figma figures. Max Factory has been slowly bringing the Special Division team to life, with Denji and Power ready for some Devil Hunting. Aki Hayakawa has been revealed as the next figure joining his fellow teammates in the fight. He will stand roughly 6 inches tall and will feature three different face plates allowing fans a showcase him with standard, shouting, and one eye closed expressions. Chainsaw Man fans will also come with two swords, swappable hands, and a cigarette to help capture what seems right from Chainsaw Man. Pre-orders are live for the figma No.606 Aki Hayakawa right here for $104.99, he is set for a July 2024 release, and the Denji figma can be found here.

Aki Hayakawa Comes to Life with Max Factory

"Enemies are enemies… we're only using them. I have no intention of getting friendly with one." From the anime series "Chainsaw Man" comes a figma of the Public Safety devil hunter Aki Hayakawa! Using the smooth yet posable joints of figma, you can create a variety of poses. A flexible plastic is used for important areas, allowing proportions to be kept without compromising posability."

"Aki comes with three face plates including a standard face, a face with one eye closed, and a shouting face. His infamous "Fox" hand sign part, cigarette-holding hand part, standard sword, and nail-shaped sword (cannot be removed from its sheath) are included as optional parts. An articulated figma stand is included to display the figma in a variety of poses."

Product Features

Approx. 6.29 inches tall (16cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Chainsaw Man anime

Part of the figma series

Fully articulated

Interchangeable parts and accessories

Box Contents