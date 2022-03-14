Alice in Wonderland Mini D-Stage Statues Coming from Beast Kingdom

It is time to make a return to Wonderland as Beast Kingdom unveils their newest set of mini D-Stage collectibles. These tiny statues are loaded with detail and color, capturing six iconic characters from the hit animated Disney film Alice in Wonderland. This set of Alice in Wonderland Mini D-Stage statues features six dioramas that bring the world of Wonderland to life. This will include:

Alice wears glasses as she makes her way to the Tugley Wood

Alice who seems to be lost in the Wonderland

The Queen of Hearts with one of her Hammer Birds

The one and only Cheshire Cat who definitely has something up his sleeve

The White Rabbit is not late for an important date as the Trial of Alice begins

The huffing and puffing Caterpillar kicks back on his comfy mushroom

Each Alice in Wonderland statue features a nice diorama design, bringing this 2D world to the realm of 3D in great detail. Wonderland is a bright and colorful place and Beast Kingdom really captures the wonder and magic of Alice on her journey with these mini 4" tall statues. The Disney's Alice in Wonderland Mini D-Stage statues will be released in a set, and pre-orders and prices are unknown at this time, but they will be found right here when live.

"Beast Kingdom's 2022 product line will include a launch of new Mini D-Stage series. The overall height of each diorama is approximately 10 centimeters and the classic characters are beautifully presented. Each figure is set in a simple scene that brings the characters to life in a familiar way, and although they are small, they are still incredibly detailed! This new addition to the Mini D-Stage series presents characters from the beloved classic Disney animated film "Alice in Wonderland." The exquisitely graceful character gestures allow fans to relive some of the most beautiful moments in animation."