CoolProps Unveils New Updated Alien vs. Predator Scar Predator Bust

CoolProps has given fans an update for their life-size Scar Predator bust that was originally announced in 2018. The Alien vs. Predator life-size Bust has been completely reworked, giving its a more realistic and accurate depiction of the Hunter from the film. The movie-accurate statue is based on the original screen-used suit that was originally created by ADI Studios. The upgraded model will now feature a new face sculpt, new teeth mold, and re-designed armor parts such as shoulder plates and a backpack. CoolProps even made sure that the iconic Predator dreadlocks were just right with special detail on each as well as a new surface treatment. Alien vs. Predator fans will be in love with this life-size Scar Predator bust once it is finally in their hands.

Pre-orders for the Alien vs. Predator Scar Predator bust are still available right now, and fans can find it located here. This beautifully sculpted and detailed bust is not for the faint of heart either, as it will come with a $1,299 price tag. It is set to release between February and March 2021 and will be extremely limited, with only 250 pieces being produced. Fans can check out the before and after pictures below to see the massive difference that CoolProps has made for this life-size bust.

"We are pleased to announce the new updated version for AVP SCAR PREDATOR. This movie accurate bust is based on the original screen-used suit, originally created by ADI studios. During the past few months, this lifesize bust has been reworked to offer an upgraded version with a new face sculpt, new teeth and new refined hard surface elements (such as shoulder plates, armors and back pack…). The dreads were individually reworked as well with a new surface treatment. And finally, ADI Studios did the Art Direction for the brand new paint job. Please check images to see the before/after shots comparisons.

Product Information:

Height > 25.59" (64.99 cm)

Width > 33.46" (84.98 cm)

Depth > 19.68" (49.98 cm)

Estimated delivery: Feb-March 2021. Thanks for your support and stay safe.. CoolProps team."