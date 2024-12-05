Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, marvel, spider-man

Anti-Venom Purifies with New Hot Toys Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Figure

Get ready for some Anti-Venom as Hot Toys has unveiled their latest 1/6 scale figure from Marvel's Spider-Man 2 video game

Hot Toys is ready to save New York with a brand new Spider-Man 1/6 scale figure from the hit video game Marvel's Spider-Man 2. It is time to purify the city from the corruption that Venom has released, and that is with some Anti-venom. The Anti-Venom suit seen in this PlayStation exclusive game was a shocking edition and a dramatic evolution of Peter Parker's abilities. This suit was introduced after Peter's symbiote powers were purified by Mister Negative. The suit would enhance his strength and agility while granting returning symbiote abilities while neutralizing the symbiote purge that is sweeping across the city.

Its striking white design stands out, and it shows Peter's renewed control after being lost and angry by Venom. Hot Toys has faithfully brought this design to life with a textured suit and newly developed masked head sculpt. His mask will have three sets of swappable eyes, along with detachable tendrils for his back, web effects, swappable hands, and some sweet Anti-Venom effects. Purify the city in style with this beauty that is priced at $290; he is set for a March 2025 release, and pre-orders are already live through Sideshow Collectibles.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Anti-Venom 1/6 Figure

"The story of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is so good that it gets everyone very excited for its next release. As the plot progresses, the wall-crawlers, Peter and Miles, team up to protect the city and confront Venom's symbiote. Peter Parker eventually dons the all-white Anti-Venom Suit and ultimately saves Harry Osborn and the city from the threat."

"The Anti-Venom Suit not only is a must-have among the 80 Spider-Man suits in the game, but it should also be part of your sixth-scale collection. Therefore, Hot Toys is thrilled to introduce the highly anticipated 1/6th scale Peter Parker (Anti-Venom Suit) figure as seen on the final installment of Marvel's Spider-Man 2"

