Arkham City Joker Returns to McFarlane Toys in a New Infectious Way

A new wave of Batman: Arkham City figures have already been revealed by McFarlane Toys featuring a Build-a-Figure Solomon Grundy. It looks like McFarlane is not done with the gaming landscape just yet, as even more Arkham Series figures are popping up. We have already covered the return of Red Hood, and now the Joker is back with a new infected design. The Arkham Series Joker is perfection, and with the return of Batman from the game, I am not surprised we are getting a new deco Joker. This version comes with a sword, a knife, and features a new head sculpt featuring the effect of the Titan Formula. If you missed previous Arkham Joker figures from McFarlane here is your chance Infected Joker is set for an October 2022 release, he is priced at $19.99, and pre-orders are live here.

"An insanely dangerous Super-Villain, The Joker's white skin, green hair, and blood-red lips belie the chaotic nature underlying his cartoonish appearance. The self-styled Clown Prince of Crime has no superpowers, beyond a capacity for incredible violence and a skill at creating deadly mayhem. He frequently concocts elaborate schemes to entrap his arch nemesis, Batman. Since his last encounter with the Dark Knight, The Joker has been transferred to the super-prison Arkham City and is stricken with a serious disease caused by the Titan Formula, a potent toxin he secretly funded to be a successor to Bane's Venom."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale metallic painted figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

The Joker figure based on the video game Batman: Arkham City

The Joker accessories include Sword, knife, and base

Included collectible art card with figure artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

