Avatar: The Last Airbender 7" Zuko Coming From McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys has recently acquired the rights to create Avatar: The Last Airbender figures. We have already seen figures for Katara, Sokka, Aang, and Prince Zuko in 4" scale figures as well as a companion Appa. The adventures of Avatar: The Last Airbender do not end there as it looks like 7" figures from McFarlane Toys are on the way. Bringing the heat first is Price Zuko, who features 22 points of articulation and an action packed head sculpt. The Fire Nation Prince also includes a fireball and two fire dagger accessories to take on Aang and his friends. Priced at $19.99, the Avatar: The Last Airbender 7″ Prince Zuko McFarlane Toys figure is set to release in October. Pre-orders for this new class of collectibles are live right here, and be on the lookout for Aang too!

"An incredibly focused teenage Firebender, Zuko bullies and intimidates everyone around him. Prince Zuko is the oldest son of Fire Lord Ozai, ruler of the Fire Nation, and the great-grandson of Fire Lord Sozin, who conceived the war. At the age of 14 Prince Zuko spoke out against his father and the Fire Nation's conquest. To teach his insubordinate son a lesson, Fire Lord Ozai forced his son to fight him in a traditional Firebender duel."

'After the Fire Lord defeated his son in front of his royal army, he stripped the Prince of his birthright to the throne and banished him from his homeland, telling him he could only return with the Avatar, dead or alive. Finding the Avatar became Prince Zuko's obsession. Zuko is featured in his traditional young Fire Nation Army attire and designed with Ultra Articulation for a full range of posing. A fireball and two fire daggers are also included, making this a perfect "addition to any collection."