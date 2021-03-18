Avatar The Last Airbender Comes to QMx With Their New Q-Fig

The elements unite once again as Quantum Mechanic (QMx) unveils its newest animated statue. Avatar Aang is back with this beautifully crafted Q-Fig from the hit Nickelodeon series Avatar: The Last Airbender. Standing 9 inches tall, this statue captures the beloved main protagonist from the show and his flying lemur Momo. Quantum Mechanic's Avatar The Last Airbender statue shows a dynamic diorama with the air element surround the statue. Aang is crouching on a tree stump as dirt and debris levitate through the air, making this a truly unique collectible.

Quantum Mechanic really knows how to pack in detail to their amazing Q-FIg statue line. Avatar The Last Airbender is a very popular animated series that still gets praise. With the recent announcement of more Avatar The Last Airbender shows and movies in the works, it makes perfect sense to reveal this amazing design. The 9" tall Aang Q-Fig Diorama from QMx will be priced at $49.95 and is set to release in Spring 2021. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but fans will be able to find him located here.

"The incarnation of the spirit of light and peace known as the Avatar, Aang is capable of bending all four elements in nature – fire, water, earth, and air. The last of his people, he can control the winds with ease as he seeks to keep the four elemental nations in balance. Inspired by Nickelodeon's beloved Avatar: The Last Airbender, behold as Aang demonstrates his mastery of air in our new Aang Q-Fig Max Elite. While Aang is a pacifist by nature, his bending skills are unmatched and capable of explosive power – if you push him too far."

"The Last Airbender conjures a furious maelstrom in our Aang Q-Fig Max Elite, powerful enough to shield himself and with a fury that can even erode stone. The winds whip around Aang, lifting leaves and rocks high into the air. Perched high on a cliffside, Aang bends the whirlwind with his wooden staff while dressed in the traditional robes of the Air Nomads. And while Aang may be the last of his kind, he is certainly not alone – his loyal companion Momo soars and glides on the gusts high above him."

"The colossal Aang Q-Fig Max Elite stands approximately 9 inches tall from the base of the clouds to the tip of Momo's outstretched wing. The vortex surrounding Aang is crafted in translucent material, capturing the majesty of airbending in all its glory. Momo seemingly rides the current, passing over Aang's head which has been adorned with mastery tattoos. No detail has been spared in bringing The Last Airbender to life for your Q-Fig collection. Relive the excitement of Avatar: The Last Airbender with QMx!"