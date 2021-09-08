Avengers Endgame Iron Man Nano Gauntlet Hits Beast Kingdom

Bring home the key defining moment of Avengers: Endgame as Beast Kingdom reveals their new replica statue. This Master Craft statue features Iron Man's Nano Gauntlet and is a 1/1 scale replica with added battle damaged. The Iron Man Master Craft features the gauntlet displayed in a snap position from the "and I am Iron Man" scene. Beast Kingdom has included LED functions that give life to the Infinity Stones that only enhance the Master Crafts design. Standing at 18.5″ tall, the Nano Gauntlet is placed on a themed base and will be limited to only 3,000 pieces. The Avengers: Endgame Iron Man Master Craft Nano Gauntlet is priced at a whopping $499.99, and pre-orders are live right here and set to release in Q3 2022.





"And I…am…Iron Man! The movie 'Avengers Endgame' was a bittersweet farewell to one of the most iconic Superheroes in movie history. Nearly ten years of world-building led to the now-famous snap by Iron Man with the Nano Gauntlet and the entire set of Infinity Stones, stolen from an unsuspecting Thanos in the last hours of the movie's final battle. Knowing that there was a 1/14000605 chance of saving the universe he uttered his last words: "And I…am…Iron Man!", snapped fingers and with that created cinematic history! The sacrificing of himself for the fate of the universe was a memorable scene full of shock and awe!

It is with pride then that Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' celebrates this historical cinematic event with the launch of the MC-026 Avengers: Endgame Master Craft Nano Gauntlet. Fans can enjoy a hand-made, and hand-painted 1:1 scale recreation of the Nano-Gauntlet, complete with all five Infinity Stones. Collectors can also experience the MK85 Nano Gauntlet with authentic battle damage and 'light cracks' where the Infinity Stones penetrated Iron Man's armor. A breathing LED light-up mechanism powered via USB also gives collectors the perfect recreation of the stones. The MC-026 Avengers: Endgame Master Craft Nano Gauntlet 1/14000605" is limited to 3,000 sets worldwide. Make sure to order yours from an authorized outlet and take home a piece of movie magic!