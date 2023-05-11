Return to Endor with These New Star Wars Goodies from shopDisney Return to Endor once more as Disney celebrates the 40th anniversary of ROTJ with some fun apparel that Star Wars fans won’t want to miss

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi is celebrating its 40th Anniversary, and plenty of new collectibles have arrived for the event. It looks like the Rebellion is returning to the Forest Moon of Endor with some themed apparel items. Two of them come to Star Wars fans from Herschel, featuring a nice custom Endor Rebel camouflage print. A baseball cap and backpack are showcased in this mini collection, and both feature a panel liner print that is inspired by Return of the Jedi movie tickets! To put the whole set together, Disney is also dropping a Princess Leia Endor Battle Poncho that has three sizes and a belt. Hide from the Empire and help the Rebellion take down the Death Star II with this fun Endor inspired series of items. All three are available for purchase right now with the Star Wars hat (found here), backpack (found here), and poncho (found here).

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Baseball Cap

"In a galaxy far, far away and a time long, long ago the characters from Star Wars returned in what was the third episode of the original trilogy. Released on May 25, 1983, Return of the Jedi celebrates its 40th anniversary, an event noted on the side of this all-cotton baseball cap from Herschel. Featuring a dramatic allover custom Endor Rebel camouflage print, it includes the iconic Star Wars logo on the front."

Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Endor Backpack

"Carry memories of that historic day back in 1983 when the third episode of the original Star Wars trilogy was released. In celebration of the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi, Herschel has created this special edition backpack featuring a dramatic allover custom Endor Rebel camouflage print. A special added touch is the liner print inspired by a Return of the Jedi movie ticket."

Princess Leia Endor Battle Poncho

"Imagine zooming through the forests of Endor on your speeder in the epic race to defeat the Empire. You're dressed for victory in this Princess Leia Endor Battle poncho costume. Inspired by one of Princess Leia's iconic looks, this hooded poncho has an allover camouflage print and comes with a belt and attached pack. Part of the Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Collection, it is a perfect fit for an epic celebration."