Baby Mario and Luigi Hit the Finish Line with LEGO Mario Kart

LEGO Brings the legendary world of Nintendo to life with some brand new upcoming construction sets like new Mario Kart sets

LEGO is returning to the world of Nintendo as they unveil a brand new set of sets from the world of Mario Kart. That is right, a new franchise is entering the brickdom, joining the ranks of Donkey Kong County and Super Mario Bros. Mario Kart is a beloved racing game series by Nintendo that has been around since the Super Nintendo. Players then race on colorful, fantastical tracks inspired by the world of Mario while using various power-ups to speed up, defend, or destroy their opponents. The game features characters from all over the Mario universe, including Baby Mario and Baby Luigi.

These adorable babies, usually seen in the Yoshi Island series, are now ready to go for gold with this new LEGO Mario Kart set that comes in at 321 pieces. It is time for a balloon battle as Nintendo fans get to build Baby Mario and Bay Luigi's baby karts with the Biddybuggy and Tri-Speeder. These karts will have the ability to actually shoot shells, and gamers will build 6 balloons to aim at. If fans use the interactive Super Mario figures from LEGO, these karts will get more life with sound effects (sold separately). The Mario Kart Baby Mario vs. Baby Luigi is set for a January 2025 release for $29.99 release.

Mario Kart – Baby Mario vs. Baby Luigi

"Bring on the balloon-busting and racing action with this Baby Mario vs. Baby Luigi toy playset for kids (72034). An exciting Mario Kart™ birthday gift idea for boys, girls and gamers aged 8 and up, the set features 2 collectible Nintendo® figures – Baby Mario and Baby Luigi – and their Biddybuggy and Tri-Speeder toy vehicles. Each buildable car can launch shells, and there are 6 buildable balloons (3 red, 3 green) to aim at. Who will knock over their balloons first?"

Place LEGO® Mario™, LEGO® Luigi™ or LEGO® Peach™ figure (from sets 71439, 71440 or 71441 – sold separately) in either kart for interactive play, triggering Mario Kart sound/visual effects for race starting, honking and drifting.

2 collectible Nintendo® figures for role-play fun – This playset includes Baby Mario and Baby Luigi toy figures, plus 6 buildable balloons (3 red, 3 green)

