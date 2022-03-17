Back to the Future Returns to LEGO with Brand New 3 in 1 Set

Your favorite time traveling duo are back as LEGO reveals the return of Back to the Future. The DeLorean Time Machine is returning to LEGO once again with a special 3 in 1 set that captures the car over the Trilogy. Coming in at 1,872 pieces, this highly detailed set brings the entire DeLorean in block form like never before. All three designs from back to the Future are possible, with the original from Part I, the futuristic Mr. Fusion design in Part II, and the western style from Part III. Authentic details are captured in this beauty, too with a light-up flux capacitor, opening doors, liftable hood, and swappable parts with license plates as well as its hover mode. The 3 in 1 LEGO Back to the Future Time Machine is priced at $169.99, and pre-orders are set to go live on April 1, 2022 here.

"Back to the Future fans, we've got the ultimate project for you: the LEGO® Back to the Future Time Machine (10300) model building kit for adults. Indulge your passion for one of the world's most loved movie trilogies, building 1 of 3 versions of the time-traveling car. Doc and Marty traveled at 88 miles per hour, but you can take as long as you like building all the impressive details of this set. Authentic features include opening gull-wing doors, tires that fold for flight mode, the light-up flux capacitor, printed dashboard dates and opening hood, plus a hoverboard and swappable license plates. With Doc and Marty minifigures, this model creates a perfect display piece to pay tribute to your favorite movie."

"Spend quality time with premium LEGO buildable model sets for adults. This set is the latest in a line-up of LEGO movie cars. It makes an immersive project for you or a top gift idea for anyone who loves Back to the Future memorabilia."

Build 1 of 3 options – Version 1 includes a lightning rod and plutonium chamber, version 2 features Mr. Fusion and hover conversion, and version 3 has whitewall tires and a circuit board

Opening gull doors – Just like in the movies, this model version of the Back to the Future car includes the famous opening gull doors

Flight mode – The car's tires fold down for flight mode. Other details include the light-up flux capacitor, printed dashboard dates and opening hood

Includes 2 minifigures, plus accessories – Spot details from the movies, like Marty's hoverboard and the OUTATIME license plate. Comes with Doc and Marty McFly minifigures to add to your display

Dimensions – The model measures over 4.5 in. (12 cm) high, 14 in. (35 cm) long and 7.5 in. (19 cm) wide