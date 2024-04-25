Posted in: Collectibles, The Loyal Subjects | Tagged: teenage mutant ninja turtles, the loyal subjects, tmnt

The Rat King Rises with New Local Subjects TMNT IDW Series Figure

The Loyal Subjects are back and stepping out of the sewers with some brand new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figures

The Loyal Subjects is really expanding its own line of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figures that are inspired by the IDW comic. This is an era of turtles that do not get a lot of love, so it is nice to see these characters come to life right off the pages. As The Loyal Subjects debuts their new Raphael and Donatello Comic Set, there are a few figures that missed our radar and are still up for pre-order. One of which is the infamous Rat King, who has had many iterations over the years but debuted in IDW's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #36. Coming from a family of powerful beings, the Rat King and his family used to rule over the morals, but as the years went on, they retreated below.

This deadly big bad has clashed with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on occasion with his army of rats at his side and psychic powers. The Loyal Subject has faithfully captured his design from the IDW TMNT series and will feature swappable heads, a pet rat, and a magical flute, and he glows in the dark. The Rat King will be a formidable enemy to add to your Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collection and is set for a May 2024 release. Pre-orders are already live for $21.99, and be on the lookout for more IDW TMNT figures coming in the future.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles BST AXN Rat King (IDW Comic)

"Continuing the TMNT IDW comics with sculpts inspired by Mateus Santolouco, TLS brings to life the mysterious and enigmatic Rat King! You wouldn't want to come across this scheming creep and his army of loyal rats, in a back alley in the middle of the night. Adorned with a sophisticated duster style jacket, he would almost look distinguished if his clothing wasn't being held together on his spindly body by tattered rags giving him a slightly mummified appearance."

"With great attention to detail, you see every line of the fabric wraps as they wraps around his body from his toes to his neck and the bunched effect it causes on the fabrics underneath. The paint treatment on his leather duster gives it an oily shine in an amazing replication of fabric. Includes two head portraits with his fiery orange hair and equally unsettling grinning expressions. He comes equipped with a pet rat and his magical flute."

