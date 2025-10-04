Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Bane Returns with New Limited Edition GITD Figure from McFarlane

McFarlane Toys is bringing the DC Multiverse to Walmart Collector Con with some new exclusive figures like the return of DC Comics Bane

Article Summary Bane returns as a limited edition DC Multiverse Glow in the Dark Mega Figure from McFarlane Toys.

Exclusive to Walmart Collector Con, only 6,200 pieces will be available for preorder at $49.99.

Features Bane’s signature Venom glow, a collectible card, art card display, and exclusive packaging.

Megafig has 22 points of articulation, matching McFarlane’s 7" DC Multiverse figure scale.

McFarlane Toys is bringing some exclusive DC Multiverse figures to the upcoming Walmart Collector Con. One of which is the return of Bane in a new glow in the dark deco and limited to only 6,200 pieces. Bane is one of Batman's most formidable and intelligent foes, who was introduced in Batman: Vengeance of Bane #1 (1993) by Chuck Dixon, Doug Moench, and Graham Nolan. He was born and raised in the brutal Peña Duro prison on the fictional Caribbean island of Santa Prisca, and gained exceptional intellect and physical strength from the experimental drug Venom.

His most famous moment in DC Comics arrived during the Knightfall storyline, where he broke the Bat's back. McFarlane is now bringing back this deadly and iconic Batman villain for a new limited edition Gold label Mega Figure. Just like his previous release, he will have no accessories, just a new glow in the dark deco to make the venom, gauntlets, and belt glow. Bane will feature a DC Studios display base, card holder, collectible card, and he comes in a windowless box. Pre-orders are set to arrive on 10/10 at 10 AM EST for the Walmart Collector Con at $49.99.

Bane (DC Multiverse: Glow in the Dark Edition) Gold Label

"Born on the island of Santa Prisca, the boy who would become Bane was raised within the confines of his nation's cruelest prison where he honed his mind by reading any books he could get his hands on. After decades of imprisonment, he was chosen for an experiment testing a super-steroid called Venom. Not only did Venom work, but it also gave Bane the strength to escape. He then set his sights on Gotham City—a place of which he had heard many legends—with one goal in mind: break Batman."

BANE is featured in Glow in the dark paint deco

Megafigs are large figures to match their 7" scale figure counterparts based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Includes figure base, authenticated art card and an art card display base

Featured in an exclusive designer box

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!