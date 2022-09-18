Batfleck Returns to Hot Toys with New Tactical Batman 1/6 Figure

Ben Affleck is easily my favorite actor who has taken up the mantle of Batman on the big screen. This is a bold statement, but the action sequences were insane; he was perfect as both Bruce Wayne and Batman, and he was pretty dark. Elements of DC Comics The Dark Knight Returns were sprinkled throughout, and I honestly loved that. Batman V Superman, is one of my favorite Superhero films and WB really dropped the ball of the Justice League. Thankfully, we have Zack Snyder's Justice League giving us a completely different film and one worthy of the Justice League titled.

To help celebrate this years Batman Day, Hot Toys unveiled their newest 1/6 scale Batman figure from Zack Snyder's Justice League. Things are about to get tactical as the Caped Crusader prepares for the final fight in style. Hot Toys loaded this figure out with intense death, multiple expressions, and a nice likeness to Ben Affleck under the mask. If you need more Batman in your life, then this is one figure you won't want to miss, and he is priced at $300. The Tactical Bat is expected to release in March 2024, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"Batman designed the Tactical Batsuit after forming the Justice League in order to combat the invading Parademon army. It's an upgraded, tougher version of his iconic costume with visible light armor plates offers protection from the hits while still being able to move and throw quick punches. He can also wear goggles with the suit that allows multiple functions to assist him in piloting his vehicle. Celebrating Batman Day, Sideshow and Hot Toys are delighted to present the Tactical Batsuit Version of the sixth scale Batman collectible figure inspired by Zack Snyder's Justice League!"

"Meticulously crafted based on the image of Ben Affleck as Batman/ Bruce Wayne in Zack Snyder's Justice League, the figure showcases the Tactical Batsuit in gorgeous detail with updated paint applications. The sixth scale Batman figure features a cowled head sculpt with interchangeable eye pieces and lower faces capturing Ben Affleck's facial expressions, interchangeable goggles, a specialized body portraying Batman's muscular physique, finely tailored Tactical Batsuit textured with elements of battle-damage, a highly-accurate Parademon gun, Batarangs, grapple guns and multiple Bat gadgets. The figure also comes with a Paredemon diorama base tinged with painted lava and weathering details."

The Batman (Tactical Batsuit Version) Sixth Scale Figure features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Ben Affleck as Batman wearing Tactical Batsuit in Zack Snyder's Justice League

One (1) Batman cowled head with three (3) interchangeable eye pieces and three (3) interchangeable lower part of faces capturing different facial expressions

Approximately 33 cm tall

A specialized muscular body with 30 points of articulations

Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including: One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of relaxed hands One (1) pair of hands for holding weapons One (1) right hand for holding Batarangs

Each head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) Batsuit with grey-colored armor plates, dark grey-colored straps and gold-colored hooks

Two (2) pairs of interchangeable goggles with dark colored lens

One (1) black-colored cape

One (1) utility belt

One (1) pair of black boots with grey-colored armor plates

Weapons:

One (1) Parademon gun

Three (3) Batarangs

Three (3) Bat grenades

Two (2) grapple guns

One (1) grappling hook (in opened mode, attachable to the grapple gun)

Two (2) grappling hook (in closed mode, attachable to the grapple gun)

One (1) grappling hook (in straight motion, attachable to the grapple gun)

One (1) grappling hook (in curved motion, attachable to the grapple gun)

Accessory:

Specially designed Parademon diorama base