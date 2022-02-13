Batgirl Watches Over Gotham with New Iron Studios Statue

Batman is not the only one protecting Gotham City, and Batgirl is another hero you do not want to mess with. Barbara Gordon has had a rough time as one of the cities protectors, but she constantly gets back up and keeps on fighting. Unlike Batman, Batgirl has more of a playful side, and Iron Studios captures its all with their new DC Comics Series #7 statue. Coming in at 10.2" tall, Barbara is shown sitting on one of Gotham City's gargoyles with a grappling hook gun in her hand. Her classic DC Comics batsuit is faithfully recreated here featuring the gray, black, and yellow design and is only complemented by the pose she is in. The DC Comics Batgirl 1/10 Art Scale Statue from Iron Studios is priced at $149.99, and pre-orders are already live and can be located right here.

"From the top of a skyscraper on the dark city of Gotham, a red-haired young woman, with ferocious eyes and a roguish smile, watches over the cold metropolis, relaxedly sitting on a concrete gargoyle in the shape of a gryphon with a small bat on the front. Holding a grappling hook gun, the beautiful vigilante wears a gray, yellow and black costume that carries aspects and elements from her original classic looks mixed with a more modern version. Thus, Iron Studios bring their statue "Batgirl DC Comics Series #7 Deluxe Art Scale 1/10\" of the most popular hero, follower and heir of the Dark Knight's cape."

"The most iconic version of the hero came out on the TV series "Batman" from 1966 played by Yvonne Craig, and thanks to the series' success and charisma of the character, she was incorporated to the comics in 1967. Batgirl is Barbara Gordon, a joyful female vigilante version of Batman, inspired by the Dark Knight and by her father, Commissioner of Gotham's City Police Jim Gordon. In 1988 Barbara became paraplegic after being shot by Joker on the classic graphic novel "The Killing Joke" by Alan Moore and Brian Bolland, and then started to fight crime as the hacker "Oracle", extremely well-informed, helping all the other heroes from the DC Universe with information. She was also founder of the group called Birds of Prey next to the heroines Huntress and Black Canary. She was able to walk again and act as Batgirl after the editorial reboot known as "The New 52", demonstrating an unshakable spirit, using both her physical training as her sharp intelligence to fight for justice."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 10.2 in (H) x 5.1 in (W) x 3.9 in (D)

Product Weight: 0.6 lbs

Release schedule: Fourth quarter of 2022