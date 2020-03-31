"Batman: Arkham Asylum" Figures Coming Soon from McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys has impressed a lot of collectors out there with it's newest line of DC Comics action figures. They span over many genres from comics, games, television, and movies picking some of the best and unique characters around. This time McFarlane Toys is diving into the video game world with the hit series Batman: Arkham Asylum with two new figures. Both Batman and Joker are coming to life and are featuring their video game appearances. The packaging is the same from the rest of the series and both include a collectible card and a nice set of accessories.

Batman is nicely sculpted and included a lot of accessories compared to the other Batmen figures already from two batarangs (opened and closed), a stun grenade, and a grappling gun this figure is ready for action. The Joker is a little simpler but it features that amazing design form the video game. He will come with some chattering teeth items and a pistol and is a perfect companion piece to the dark knight. Both Arkham Asylum Figures from McFarlane Toys are priced at $19.99 and set for May 2020 release. Pre-orders are already live and you can find Batman located here and Joker located here.

"There's no escape Joker. I will find you."

Batman: Arkham Asylum DC Multiverse Batman Figure

Product Description

From the hit video game Batman: Arkham Asylum, the Dark Knight joins McFarlane's DC Multiverse line. Standing about 7 inches tall, Batman boasts a high level of poseability and includes a wide selection of accessories.

Product Features

7 inch (17.78cm) scale

Made of plastic

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Highly detailed

From Batman: Arkham Asylum

Collectible art card with Batman: Arkham Asylum artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

Box Contents

Batman figure

Alternate fist

Grapnel launcher

Open batarang

Closed batarang

Bomb Cannister

Collectible art card

Base

Batman: Arkham Asylum DC Multiverse The Joker Figure

Product Description

From the hit video game Batman: Arkham Asylum, The Joker joins McFarlane's DC Multiverse line. Standing about 7 inches tall, The Joker is highly poseable and includes a collectible art card.

Product Features

7 inch (17.78cm) scale

Made of plastic

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Highly detailed

From Batman: Arkham Asylum

Collectible art card with Batman: Arkham Asylum artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

Box Contents

The Joker figure

Open chattering teeth

Closed chattering teeth

Pistol

Collectible art card

Stand