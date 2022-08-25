Batman: Arkham City Penguin Gets His Own Figure from McFarlane Toys

Build up your Batman Rogues Gallery as McFarlane Toys has unveiled its newest DC Multiverse figure. The Penguin is up to no good as pre-orders for the new Batman: Arkham City Build-A-Figure wave. The wave will consist of four figures, and once all four are united, collectors will be able to resurrect the one and only Solomon Grundy. It looks like this figure will size correctly with Batman as well, and his design from the hit Batman: Arkham City game is faithfully recreated. These figures are more focused on details than accessories, which is sad, but Penguin will at least come with his umbrella cane. The DC Multiverse Arkham City Penguin figure from McFarlane is priced at $24.99, set for an October 2022 release, and pre-orders are live here.

"The Penguin is an eccentric criminal mastermind known for his shady business dealings. Born into the wealthy Cobblepot family, Oswald was sent overseas for school as a boy. When his family hit hard times, Cobblepot immersed himself in a criminal education on the streets of London. Years later, he re-emerged as The Penguin, a black-market arms dealer in Gotham City, facilitating the illegal financial activities that fund much of the city's underworld."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based off the DC Multiverse

Figure includes 1 of 4 pieces that when combined with the rest of the Arkham City Build A Figure line will assemble Solomon Grundy

The Penguin is featured in his outfit from the Video Game Batman: Arkham City

The Penguin comes with umbrella, base, Solomon Grundy build-a figure head and coat

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures