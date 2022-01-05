Batman Beyond's Blight Receives Meltdown Variant from McFarlane Toys

The Batman Beyond villain Blight is back once again, with another DC Multiverse figure coming to us from McFarlane Toys. The original Batman Beyond wave was set as a Target Exclusive, but some new variant figures have arrived as a General Release. The villain Blight will new Meltdown variant with a brighter color scheme, new blast accessories, and a new head sculpt. The Batman Beyond line from McFarlane Toys has been a blast, and seeing a new sculpt for Blight is fun with collectors being able to get their hands on him in March 2022. Priced at $19.99, pre-orders for the new wave of Batman Beyond figures are found right here. Be sure to check out the upcoming Inque and Unmasked Batwoman Beyond figures accompanying this figure, as well as other DC Multiverse figures right here.

"After Bruce Wayne's health began to decline, Derek Powers, the corrupt CEO of Powers Technology, merged his company with Wayne's. With access to new assets, Powers used his vast resources to develop dangerous weapons for the government. After being exposed to one of his deadly chemical agents, Powers attempted to save his own life by experimenting on himself with large amounts of radiation. But the chemical agent's effects coupled with the radiation transformed him into a monster. Now, Powers has become Blight, a radioactive metahuman with glowing translucent skin and a lethal touch! This 7-inch scale figure is designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play."

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Highly detailed

Collectable art cards with art on the front, and character biographies on the back