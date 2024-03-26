Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Czarface, Super What?, Super7

Czarface Returns to Super7 with New Czar Noir Ultimates Action Figure

Get ready to bring home the renegade robot Czar Noir as Super7 debuts their newest Czarface Ultimates figure

Article Summary SUPER7 unleashes Czar Noir, a new addition to their Czarface ULTIMATES line.

This figure features interchangeable heads, hands, and arm missiles.

Pre-orders include an exclusive Super Pack with unique accessories.

Available for $55, with pre-orders closing on April 28, 2024.

Czarface has returned to Super7 as they announced Wave 2 of their growing and popular ULTIMATES featuring the band's mascot. Czarface is a hip-hop supergroup that was formed by some legendary underground rap legends with Inspectah Deck of Wu-Tang Clan fame, 7L & Esoteric, and DJ 7L. They draw the inspiration for their songs from the world of comic books and superhero lore, and fans get to be transported to that realm once again. Coming right from the MF DOOM's collab album, Super What?, Czar Noir has arrived and is ready to dish out some sharp rhymes.

This renegade robot features a jet-black deco with some bloody red details. Czar Noir will come with three swappable heads showcasing screaming, standard, and laser eye expressions. Czarface will also come with a soft good cape, a variety of swappable hands, and some attachable arm missiles. To make things better, if you pre-order direct from Super7, collectors can get an exclusive Super Pack that includes two extra accessories inspired by one of Czarface's tracks, Burrito. Pre-orders are live right now for $55 and will be limited and set to close on April 28, 2024. Czar Noir will be made to order, so get yours while you can and he is set for release in October 2024.

Super7 Debuts New Czarface (Czar Noir) ULTIMATES

"With zero regard for human life, the sentient renegade robot Czar Noir has a reputation for sowing chaos and destruction, and lives up to the title "The Dark Czar"! Based on Czarface and MF DOOM's collab album, Super What?, this highly articulated, 7" scale Czarface ULTIMATES! Czar Noir figure looks like malevolence incarnate with its jet-black color scheme with metallic, blood-red details. Featuring intricate sculpt and premium paint detailing, this figure also comes with multiple interchangeable heads and hands, interchangeable forearm missiles, and a removable soft goods cape."

"Czar Noir is currently at large- you can put an end to his rampage by adding this made-to-order ULTIMATES! figure to your collection today! Pre-order the Czar Noir Czarface ULTIMATES! figure from Super7 and receive an exclusive Super Pack with accessories inspired by the Czarface track "Burrito"! Available only when purchased from Super7.com."

