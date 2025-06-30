Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, jurassic park

Iron Studios Reveals Special Edition Welcome to Jurassic Park Statue

A new selection of limited edition art scale statues have been revealed by Iron Studios including Jurassic Park (Special Edition)

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a Special Edition 1/20 Jurassic Park statue capturing the iconic Brachiosaurus scene.

The detailed collectible stands 31.6” tall, priced at $999.99, with pre-orders open and a Q1 2025 release date.

The statue features Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, and John Hammond beneath the towering Brachiosaurus.

Iron Studios is renowned for high-fidelity collectibles inspired by hit movies, series, and comic characters.

Get ready to return to Jurassic Park with Iron Studios as they unveil a brand new Special Edition 1/20 statue. At the beginning of the film, the Brachiosaurus scene was not only a remarkable sequence but a milestone in cinema and visual effects. As the park tour drives into a clearing, Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ellie Sattler finally find the reason as to why they were invited to the island. This emotional reveal is only amplified by John Williams' beautiful score as it captures the wonder of dinosaurs coming back to life. The sequence used a mixture of animatronics, full-scale models, and CGI to create a believable and remarkable Brachiosaurus.

Iron Studios has captured this beautiful moment with their newest Welcome to Jurassic Park statue that stands 31.6" tall and 27.6" wide. The statue shows the Brachiosaurus grabbing those top leaves with Alan, Ellie, and John Hammond nicely crafted below. This scene was already amazing to see on the screen, so having it in front of you and with next-level detail is truly something to treasure. Iron Studios has this beauty priced at a whopping $999.99, and pre-orders are already live with a Q1 2025 release.

About Iron Studios:

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

