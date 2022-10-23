Batman Returns Catwoman 1:1 Scale Replica Mask Debuts from PureArts

PureArts is back at it again as they dive into the world of Batman once again. A brand new, officially licensed Warner Bros. replica has arrived from the hit film Batman Returns. We are not getting a Batman Cowl this time, but the Catwoman mask has been faithfully recreated. This beautifully crafted replica features a nice mixed material to give collectors accurate prop textures and feel. It isn't a dream anymore as a real glossy latex is featured here with accurate detail to the stitching on the mask. Catwoman's mask is placed on a Gotham City base and will also feature a removable whip replica. Two versions are offered with a standard limited to 999 pieces and an exclusive, which features a Batman Returns mini cat clock replica, which is limited to only 150 pieces. This is one hell of a replica, and it will be a necessary collection for any Batman Returns fan or Batcave. The Batman Returns Catwoman 1:1 Scale Mask Replica is priced at $699 and set for a Q4 2023 release. Pre-orders are already live right here, and be sure to act fast to snag up that limited edition Exclusive version.

Catwoman's Batman Returns Mask Comes to Life

"I don't know about you, Miss Kitty, but I feel so much yummier." – Catwoman. PureArts is proud to introduce a new level of movie replica accuracy with our Batman Returns Catwoman 1:1 Scale Mask Replica. Featuring our exclusive poly-based casting material developed specifically for our Batman products, this mask looks and feels like real high gloss latex, but will never deteriorate. The white threading effect is sculpted exactly like the screen-used hero mask and includes a removeable whip and the Mayoral House statue base.

Exclusive Edition Bonus: Limited to only150 units, our Purearts Exclusive Edition includes a mini cat clock replica from the department store!"

PRODUCT FEATURES

Based on screen-used hero mask

Mixed media for accurate prop textures and feel

Looks and feels like real glossy latex

Polyresin Gotham City mayoral house base

Removeable whip replica

Exclusive Edition includes mini cat clock replica

PRODUCT DETAILS

Licensed by Warner Bros.

Material: Mixed Media (Poly based resin materials)

Scale: 1:1

MSRP: $699.00 USD

Exclusive Edition Size: 150

Standard Edition Size: 999

Availability: North America, Europe, UK, Middle East and Africa

Estimated Delivery: Q4 2023