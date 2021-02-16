Batman Returns The Penguin Gets His Own Iron Studios Statue

Batman Returns is back as Iron Studios brings fans back to a corrupt Gotham once again. This time the Penguin returns in all of his devious glory as he stands next to his rubber duck boat. His penguin minions are also included in this amazing 1/10th scale statue it is hand-painted to give fans some remarkable detail. Standing 13" tall, Iron Studios captures everything just right about this statue from the likeness of Danny Devito to the villainous underground lair. The Batman Returns The Penguin Deluxe 1/10 Scale Statue from Iron Studios will be priced at $249.99. It is set to release in December 2021, and fans can find pre-orders here and pictures and detailed below.

"With his origins diverging from the comic books, Oswald Cobblepot, the Penguin, was born in Gotham's aristocracy of high society, but due to his deformities he is abandoned by his parents as a baby. Supposedly created as the attraction of a freak show, thirty-three years later he returns as the leader of the Red Triangle Circus Gang, looking for revenge. This version of him in this film is much more tragic and malevolent, compared to his original comic book version which is more comical, and according to Burton, it was inspired by the classic German horror movie "Das Cabinet des Dr. Caligari", of 1920, and visually influenced his first version of the animated series Batman, by Bruce Timm and Paul Dini of the same year."

"With a sadistic smile, the villain lands with one of his special umbrellas, which contains a device that makes him spin like a propeller and makes him a type of flying artifact. Dressed in his formal attire, with a top hat and an overcoat in shades of black and gray, in this way Iron Studios presents his figure, represented in the "Penguin Statue – Deluxe Batman Returns – Art Scale 1/10 – Iron Studios" at the top of a diorama base, with the staircase in front of him, which takes him to his lair, where two of his pet penguins precede him, adorned with armor on his chests and carrying guided explosives, and just below his feet is his peculiar vehicle , floating duck, coming out of Gotham's icy underground river galleries. The villain is introduced to pair with the "Catwoman – Batman Returns – Art Scale 1/10" statue of the feline villain announced by Iron Studios (also available for Pre Order), in the line derived from this classic movie by Tim Burton."