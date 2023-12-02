Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Batman Suits Up in Blue with McFarlane Toys Latest DC Comics Statue

Step into the DC Universe once again as McFarlane Toys has unveiled their latest statue featuring iconic Batman artwork from McFarlane himself

Prepare to traverse the shadowed streets of Gotham City as McFarlane Toys unveils a captivating tribute to the Caped Crusader. Behold the latest DC Direct statue with Batman, capturing the essence of a pivotal moment in Batman's comic book history. Inspired by the iconic cover art from Batman #423, Todd McFarlane's art becomes 3D. This exclusive statue showcases Batman in a new look with his distinctive blue and gray batsuit, as adding some new flavor to the design that McFarlane created. Meticulously sculpted and true to the original artwork, this collectible is a visual masterpiece that brings the essence of Gotham's Guardian to life and to your shelves. As an extra treat for fans, each statue comes with an exclusive digital version of the collectible. This will ensure that the legacy of the Bat will transcend from the tangible to the digital realm. Batman (Blue) is priced at $69.99 with a January 2023 release.

Batman by Todd McFarlane Statue (Blue) w/Digital Collectible

"As a child, BRUCE WAYNE watched as his parents were brutally killed in GOTHAM CITY'S CRIME ALLEY. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the worlds greatest weapon against crime, the BATMAN! To become the ultimate vigilante, the DARK KNIGHT disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of justice!"

"McFARLANE TOYS is proud to present this incredibly detailed 1:8th scale statue based on the iconic cover artwork for BATMAN #423 by acclaimed artist and writer Todd McFarlane. Includes McFARLANE TOYS DIGITAL COLLECTIBLE."

Incredibly detailed 1:8th scale statue.

Made of PVC plastic.

Featured in blue with black accents.

Includes large display base.

Art card includes redemption code for digital collectible.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Direct Figures and Statues.

