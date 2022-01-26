Batman the Dark Vigilante Receives New Statue from Union Creative

Union Creative has just revealed their newest high-end soft vinyl series statue with the one and an only dark vigilante known as Batman. Standing 14" tall, the Dark Knight is back with a highly detailed statue that captures the aggression and the elegance of his cape. A lot of intense detail is put into this statue with over the top sculpt showing off the nits muscles and veins of the Caped Crusader. Batman is displayed with a very aggressive face with a lot of detail on the face showing off an expression that no one will stop his mission to save Gotham. The biggest part of this statue is the definition, and the sculpt of the cape with some nice texture and an elegant flow that only enhances the batsuit. The statue will be released as a Previews Exclusive so it can be reserved at your local comic books stores with possible online releases. The union creative Dark Vigilante Batman statue is priced at a whopping $330, and they are expected to release in December 2022. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but the product page can be seen here, and be on the lookout for drops here and here.

"From Union Creative. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! Joining the High-End Soft Vinyl Series "Sofbinal", is the dark vigilante, Batman! Sculpted by Keiji Iwakura, Batman has been thoroughly captured in this super-sized vinyl figure. His dynamic swaying mantle and powerful facial expression is sure to make this imposing 14-inch soft vinyl figure a unique addition to any DC collection! This stunning Batman figure comes in 2 color variations to choose from: Heavy Blue and Hard Black; and is PREVIEWS Exclusive in North America, so order now! Sofbinal figure may contain functional sharp points, ages 15 and up."