Fly High with Hasbro's Newest Transformers Aerialbot Fireflight

Hasbro is back with some new Transformers Age of the Primes release as Autobots and Deceptions continue to battle for Earth

Fireflight converts from robot to F-4 Phantom II jet in 17 steps and stands at 5.5 inches tall.

Includes two blasters and is designed to combine with other Aerialbots to form Superion.

Preorders are open at $24.99 with a November 2025 release; perfect for Autobot and jet fans.

The Aerialbots are an elite team of Autobots in the Transformers universe who transform into fighter jets and specialize in aerial combat. They were introduced in the G1 cartoon as well as the hot toyline with the team leader Silverbolt, Air Raid, Fireflight, Skydive, and Slingshot. Hasbro is now sending the Aerialbots into battle with their latest Transformers Age of the Primes collection, including the arrival of Fireflight. This Aerialbot can transform into a sleek F-4 Phantom II jet and has been known to be impulsive and thrill-seeking.

Hasbro is now putting the spotlight on Fireflight with a new release that stands 5.5" tall and converts into its jet in just 17 steps. He will come with two blasters and join Arielbot Skydive for this new wave of figures. Hasbro even included the feature for Aerialbot Skydive to combine with other Aerialbot Transformers to form Superior. Pre-orders for this new Age of the Primes release are already live for $24.99, and he is set for a November 2025 release.

Transformers Age of the Primes Aerialbot Fireflight

"Experience the epic universe of Transformers robots with the Transformers Aerialbot Fireflight toy! The 5.5-inch (14 cm) figure converts from robot action figure to jet mode in 17 steps. Combine the Aerialbot Fireflight figure with other Transformers Aerialbot action figures (each sold separately, subject to availability) to create the Aerialbot Superion action figure!"

"With intricate poseability and attachable blaster accessories, this Aerialbot Fireflight action figure makes an awesome addition to any collection. Look for more Transformers collectible toys (sold separately, subject to availability) featuring favorite characters like Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron, and more to create a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

AGE OF THE PRIMES AERIALBOT FIREFLIGHT: This Transformers Aerialbot Fireflight figure features deco and details inspired by the Transformers universe

PART OF AERIALBOT SUPERION: Aerialbot Fireflight action figure combines with other Aerialbot Transformers figures (each sold separately, subject to availability) to create the Aerialbot Superion figure

