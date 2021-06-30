Batman The Merciless Comes to Beast Kingdom With New D-Stage Statue

Beast Kingdom continues to test fate and travel into the Dark Multiverse as they reveal another DC Comics Dark Nights: Metal statue. This time Batman The Merciless returns and is ready to join The Batman Who Laughs on his conquest of Earth-Prime. The version of Batman was corrupted by the helmet of Ares, the God of War, and his rise to power led to death across his world. Beast Kingdom captures the might and power of Batman The Merciless with this highly detailed and deadly D-Stage statue. The Bat's new blue armor comes to life right before fans' eyes as he wields his legendary God Killer sword up high. Dark Nights: Metal fans will not want to miss out on this excellent statue from Beast Kingdom, and they can be pre-ordered right here for $35.99.

"Diorama Stage-091-Dark Nights: Metal – The Merciless – In DC's Multiverse Earth -12, new characters and new enemies take on the might of the Greek God of War 'Ares' himself. After defeating the god of war and donning his helmet, even after being warned of its corrupting influencers, the new Batman becomes evil and filled with rage. A ruthless new character, Batman The Merciless wages war on the whole world, taking down anyone who gets in his way."

"Beast Kingdom's D-Stage 091 is a diorama of terrifying proportions. Bringing to life Batman the Merciless, a character with god-like powers. The armored villain is seen here adorned in his sea blue armor and infamous helmet originally owned by Aries. The light and shadow effects of the comics are meticulously brought to life using the very best of painting and manufacturing techniques. The heavy duty chains on the waist and thighs as well as the golden 'God Killer' sword are also accurately depicted. For fans of evil takes on the Dark Nights, this is one diorama not to be missed."