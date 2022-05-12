Batman the Merciless Return with Beast Kingdom SDCC 2022 Exclusive

Batman Dark Nights continue to be a success in the collectibles world, and who could blame it. When DC Comics debuted the Dark Nights storyline, it was a huge success, and that is what you get for introducing an evil Justice League of just Batman variants. McFarlane Toys has really been the only one to dish out some sweet action figure from the DC Comics, but Beast Kingdom has kicked it out of the park with their Batman the Merciless figures. This figure was part of Beast Kingdom Dynamic 8ction Heroes line, and he sold out pretty fast, thankfully, Beast Kingdom has revealed another is arriving for SDCC 2022.

Releasing as a PX Exclusive, the Batman the Merciless is getting some new red and gold-trimmed armor. Batman will come with two head sculpts with standard armored and an unmasked bearded older Bruce Wayne. The head will have a light-up feature, and he will come with electric effects, a sword, and swappable hands. To make things even more interesting, this figure will only be getting 600 pieces, making it a very limited release. This deadly Ares Batman is badass and I am loving that red armor; it will pair well with the original blue armored release. The DAH Batman the Merciless figure from Beast Kingdom will be priced at $118.99. Fans can secure one at their Local Comic Book Store since it is a PX Exclusive, and some pre-orders should arrive online here.

"From Beast Kingdom. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! From DCs Multiverse Earth 12 storyline, Batman, who now wears the helmet of the Greek God Of War, Ares, has transformed into a maniacal, world conquering villain! Beast Kingdom presents the new Dynamic 8ction Heroes DAH Batman The Merciless Special Red Edition figure! This 1/9 scale action figure of one of the most ruthless rendition of Batman to ever grace comic books features 18 points of articulation and armor that combines medieval metallic accents and chainmail with Batman's signature style."

"In addition to the set of replaceable hands and the helmet, the set includes three unique head sculpts all showing a battered and angry Bruce Wayne, who is ready for war. The special edition San Diego Comic Con exclusive set is limited to only 600 pieces in the US and comes with its own limited warranty card! In Shops: Jun 29, 2022 Final Orders Due: May 30, 2022 SRP: $118.00"