BBTS Exclusive Mythic Legions Stavros the Unwavering Revealed

Four Horsemen have revealed Stavros the Unwavering will be a BBTS 25th Anniversary exclusive figure from the Mythic Legions line

This dragon warrior features red and black armor, a fabric tunic, removable armor, and swappable hands.

Stavros comes with a sword and mace, and is available for pre-order at BBTS for $79.99, shipping in Q1 2025.

Four Horsemen celebrates BBTS's support since Mythic Legions' Kickstarter beginnings with this exclusive release.

Mythic Legions easily has a voice of its own these days and has greatly grown from their Kickstarter campaign days to something incredible. It looks like Four Horsemen does not forget their origins as they are here to help celebrate the 25th anniversary of Big Bad Toy Store. BBTS was one of the few companies to also offer fans the ability to buy Mythic Legion since launch, and they continue to do so with new waves, Figura Obscura, and Cosmic Legions. To say thank you, Four Horsemen has unveiled a Big Bad Toy Store exclusive Mythic Legions figure with Stavros the Unwavering! This dragon warrior is ready for action in your army with a gorgeous sculpt featuring red and black armor. Stavros will come with a fabric red tunic that can be removed, as well as removable armor, along with swappable hands, a sword, and a mace. Collectors can put the might of Stavros the Unwavering into their collection in Q1 2025 for $79.99, and pre-orders are live exclusively at BBTS.

Stavros the Unwavering Mythic Legions BBTS Exclusive

"When Four Horsemen Studios began producing our own toys based on our original characters, one of the very first retailers to support us was BigBadToyStore. BBTS carried an exclusive figure for each of our early releases. Of course, they were right there to support us again as we launched Mythic Legions in 2015 and Cosmic Legions in 2021. Today, they are one of our oldest and most valued partners, and we've been thankful for their support as both of our companies have grown over the years."

"Somewhat appropriately, 2024 marks the 25th anniversary not only for Four Horsemen Studios, but for BBTS as well. In celebration of these shared anniversaries, we wanted to partner together once again to release an exclusive figure. We give you Stavros the Unwavering!"

