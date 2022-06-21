BC Exclusive: First Look At Diamond Select Toys New Daredevil Statue

Daredevil has been a stellar book the last year, with writer Chip Zdarsky doing his best to put Matt Murdock through the wringer. Part of that was jailing him, and someone else taking up the mantle: Elektra. It was a genius move, and felt like a natural one to boot. Elektra has done a great job filling in, and it was inevitable that we would eventually see figures and such featuring her in her awesome Daredevil suit. That day is here, as Bleeding Cool is happy to show you the first look at a Diamond Select Toys new Gallery-style statue, going up for preorder this Friday. Check it out below.

Daredevil Leaps Into Action On Your Shelf

"Marvel Comic Gallery Elektra as Daredevil PVC Diorama

A Diamond Select Toys release! There's a new protector of Hell's Kitchen, and it's not Matt Murdock! Matt's former lover Elektra dons the red mask as the all-new Daredevil, as seen in recent Marvel Comics. Made of high-quality PVC, she stands approximately 10 inches tall and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. This sculpture comes packaged in a full-color window box. Sculpted by Alterton!

SRP: $59.99, Pre-orders open June 24 at Diamond Select Toys, Shipping Spring 2023"

I am a huge fan of these Gallery statues and have many of them myself, and they have done a great job since the line launched making them more dynamic and pop off your shelf. It really shows off how cool her Daredevil costume really is, one of the better redesigns in recent memory. This will go up for preorder this Friday, including at your local comic shop, for shipping sometime in the spring 0f 2023, though it feels like we might see it before Christmas. Hopefully sooner rather than later, whenever it is.